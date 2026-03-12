March 12, 2026

MICHELLE GAGLIANO, represented by the Angela King Gallery, 241 Royal Street in New Orleans’ French Quartet, is the first of at least nine artists I’ll appreciate in this Jump-into-Spring 2026 series. BIG CHIEF SHAKA ZULU and CHARLES THYSELL and JACOBO ROA and AARON REICHERT from Angela’s Gallery will follow, along with four who are presented by New Orleans’ invaluable home and vehicle for African-American art in particular: the Stella Jones Gallery, an oasis of expression in the heart of NOLA’s Central Business District. ELIZABETH CATLETT and JACOB LAWRENCE from Stella’s and BERYL’S great legacy and the contemporary artists ANTONIO CARRENAS and JOHN LISTER are the four there whom I look forward to writing about.

Let me salute the inspirers of this series. MATT GONZALEZ—an admired friend since he ran for District Attorney in San Francisco, 1999, and carried on as the Green President of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors and as the Candidate for Mayor who soundly defeated GAVIN NEWSOM on Election Day, December 2003—and Matt’s partner in writng and family, KELLY JEAN EGAN, and a new light for me, HUGH LEEMAN, raised in Indiana and an Islands-hopping traveler before he took root in San Francisco … these three have started an Online Resource—I’ll call it—that puts the Public in direct charge of reviewing art and artists.

Please check out their AND about 40 MORE CONTRIBUTORS’ many-fold and colorful Pages of Engagement. The Roborant Review is growing like Topsy in its bringing exposure to creators and ideas. ‘Roborant’. you may know, implies a healing, bracing, restorative TONIC, and it figures in 2024 programs for expanding individual and societal health.

Art naturally accompanies News. We need not neglect the Spectacles shown by DONALD JOHN TRUMP and Anti-Human Thieves whom DJT and his Wars serve by our enjoying art and artists. “WAMDAM” is a Song that came to me a few days ago. WAMDAM being Acronym for What A Mess Donald Always Makes … The Bankruptcies, the Felonies, the endless suffering his callous and unknowing Acts cause millions and billions of people. “We call him the Nightly Appaller / We call him the Daily Debasement” go opening lines of WAMDAM.

(By the way, THANKS for the “tree-mendous” response to 1995’s “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” with the Coaxers’ band of DHYANI DHARMA MAS, MYLES BOISEN and TOM SCANDURA. As Dhyani said then: “With Rock, it is so simple that you have to play it at 110%!” “Many Fine Years Of Bombing” has 105 Downloads in 10 days.)

Looking at artists’ art lets us, let me suggest, rise from the Appalling Debasements that issue as if on Schedule from Trump Ad 2.0, the soul-less Trump Train … and find what remains real, great and transcedent among US.

MICHELLE GAGLIANO

Presented by The Angela King Gallery 241 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA

‘Dreaming under NOLA Skies’ oil and mixed media on panel

There are cities in Michelle Gagliano’s ‘Dreaming under NOLA Skies’. Of course New Orleans is gilded. Of course cloud-like beauties are burnished as in Royal crests. Of course rain drives blue upon the Plain.

But—lurking and rearing within centers of this studpendously impressive and compelling canvas—little labyrinths glint. They theaten to explode the whole, delicate and tenebrous balance of this ‘oil and mixed media on panel.’ The mask-making, shards-sending little cites within Michelle’s ‘Dreaming […] enhance integrally this work’s impact, scope and beauty.

‘Pink Madonna’ Oil / Linen

Ah, ‘Pink Madonna’. Rosy dancer! Your heart shines from the West. Gold and silver smudges enhance your whole and passage, too. The work of ‘Oil on Linen’ simply jets across fields and pillars Eastward. Its blue light bathes Deserts and Mesas. It WILL have its final burst, again, against and beneath the verticals of Platinum and Bronze that would dull it … as if a Grapefruit’s eye could both see and illuminate.

‘Sky and Sea, night’ egg tempra/panel

‘By Land and by Sea, III’ shoe polish/panel

‘Sky and Sea, night’ and ‘By Land and by Sea, III’ continue Michelle Gagliano’s magnificent, haunting evocations.

In the former, golden reaches overhand and descend through pale blue ‘Sky’ (Lou Reed, you must be seeing and hearing) toward a ‘Sea’ whose height is almost exactly equal to its ‘Sky;—a ‘Sea’ informed by Stalagmite-stark ranges of black and dirt-brown edges and caves—a ‘Sea’ obscuring and entrapping Light.

Alternatively benign is ‘By Land and by Sea III’. The latter, of ‘shoe polish’ on ‘panel, is a Winterscape. Snowy balms, top and bottom, invite refuge in the stream, bed and islands at its center.

MICHELLE GAGLIANO lives in woods of central Virginia. Her partner is the great musician BUTCH TAYLOR, the keyboardist for decades a part of the Dave Matthews Band. Michelle spends mornings into evenings in ehr Studio. She may work on more than one piece each day, depending on her inspirations. Her materials are as organic as possible—’ground pigments, oils, solvents derived from nuts and lavendar, and handmade gessoes’, according to ANGELA KING of the Gallery in New Orleans that has presented Michelle over three decades.

Michelle writes: ‘The tangle of my surrounding landscape and its plethora of resources has always been one of my main sources of inspiration, as well as the source of the sustainable, eco-friendly materials I use. Nature provides so much to capture, examine and test. In more recent works and in this current body of work, I have focused on the illuminating force of light contrasted with the absence of light. Where there is light, rhere is often a shadow or darkness, and it is this dichotomy and movement that I have exploted on panel.’

SEE MORE of MICHELLE GAGLIANO at the ANGELA KING GALLERY and MORE of the Splendid Artists, displayed in-depth, there.