'Marsha's' VIDEO with multi-track mix by DP. DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Jazz Foundation of America, Sept 3 2025.

Sept 30 2025

Thanks again to DANNY and TRAVIS of the NOJM for the recording, audio AND video, and to the PETR and the JFA for sponsoring our show.

DPRAM in closing 'Marsha's': ROGER LEWIS, DON VAPPIE, KIRK JOSEPH, D P, HERMAN LEBEAUX, and ALEXEY MARTI.

Beautiful playing, I think, in the tribute to MARSHA--MARIE CORDIER.

Don Paul