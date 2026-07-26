Many Thanks + Live at the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County + Pictures from San Francisco and Santa Rosa

The photo with J.J. in KPOO’s new performance-studio and the photo with TRICIA and SANDY KAPLAN in NANCY YVONNE MEREDITH’s spectacularly colorful and tasteful house are both by MARYSE.

July 26 2026

I’ve been so laggard and remiss! 10 days are gone since MARYSE and I got back from the welcome visit to family and friends in California—Northern and Southern—and all that I’ve posted are excepts from the performance with RICHARD, MYRON and JOHN at Building 12 in San Francisco. Those clips—called ‘Podcasts’ in Substack—certainly ring, I think, with accents from the superlative musicians’ Saxophone, Percussion and Keyboard over Words … and the excerpts do document high passages from long-time North Beach neighbor LAWRENCE FERLINGETTI’s book Americus 1 … but there’s a lot more to tell from July 9 to 16 and many to THANK.

Pictures from the Road.

First, again, are SARAH STANGLE and CHRIS BUCK of the 3rd Street Creative Artery. Sarah’s graphics online and print and Chris’s photos and videos are emblems of their commitment. Their and friends’ and colleagues’ Artery CAN boost the multi-racial resurgence ready in the Bay View and across San Francisco.

No matter how many Billboards are bought and lit for A.I., folks on the Ground know that A.I. is SHORT of what they themselves can do—a shuck and a scam from the same swindlers who foisted salesman Donald Trump, the Dot.Com Boom and Bust, and the Federal Reserve System on us.

Matt Gonzalez, a friend now of 27 years, since that 1999 year of his running for District Attorney of San Francisco, through his tenure as Green leader among the Board of Supervisors, and his galvanic 114,000-vote run for Mayor, brought about the contact with Sarah and Chris. Check out, please, his sterling Collages and his wonderful writing with his partner Kelly Jean Egan, unfolding in splendid panels of the Roborant Review.

QUENTIN, MARIE HARRSION, and MATT during the 2000 San Francisco electoral Campaigns.

One of MATT’s collages, ‘The Last to Speak Her Name’, displayed through the Dolby Chadwick Gallery.

We met Chris in North Beach at bustling and little-changed Caffe Trieste on Friday morning.

CHRIS with the back-side of SARAH’S promo-card.

We stopped into radio-station KPOO—“K-P-O-O”, say it loud and say it proud—on Divisadero in the Fillmore of S.F. We re-connected with station Manager J.J., JEROME PARSON, “J.J. on the Radio”, Host of several Shows each week, and also got to say hello to the great lady, poet and music-promulgator AVOTCJA between her Spins of very danceable Latin Jazz, that midday Friday.

MARYSE takes a great selfie-Trio, too—in KPOO’s lobby July 10 2026 with J.J.

With J.J. in KPOO’s new performance-studio.

On to the morrow! Saturday morning after coffee and pastries at the tasteful Hotel Triton and its African and Asian decor we got to watch Rugby with Kelly and Matt (Scotland and its Tongan star versus the World-Champion South Africa of Boer, Black and British lineages) for an hour before driving up to Santa Rosa. Hello, LAZARO!

Here we can thank more! The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, downtown at 475 Sebastopol (don’t-cha just SEE a place through the historical suggestiveness of Names) has gathered dozens, hundreds, thousands … to oppose War over SEVEN decades. From our United States in Vietnam, Nicaragua, Iraq, Serbia, Afghanistan, … and on to the Gaza, Iran, and I.C.E.-violence against Immigrants and Protestors of the Biden and Trump Administrations of our 2020s. the P &J C is steady THERE.

Thanks to RODGER, HELEN, STEPHANIE, SANDY, STEVE, SIMONE, ASHER, TRICIA, … at the Center. Our audience was over 20 on that sunny, early afternoon, July 11, and their eyes and postures were FORWARD and inspiring during the 80-or-so minutes that I read from THANKS and PRAISES and LOUISIANA STORIES.Rod

RODGER DONALDSEN, former Crew-Member with POPPA NEUTRINO, prepares to document.

After the show at the P&J Center, mid-afternoon July 11 2026. The couple in T-shirts knew my “brother” JERRY DUNCAN / JERRY ANOMIE from “the Mountain” above Laytonville.

Then we were honored by a Reception thrown by the magnificent NANCY YVONNE MEREDITH in her beautifully art-laden 1926 Bungalow-style house, pretty close to the P & J C in vintage Santa Rosa.

It was SO GOOD to spend time with NANCY and her friend DENNIS MURRAY and sundry guests. Such elegant and majestic beings! Such sportive colors!

NANCY YVONNE MEREDITH and (with the bottles of wine that bring more cheer) DENNIS MURRAY.

With TRICIA and SANDY KAPLAN, Saturday afternoon, July 11 2026. Too-bad that NANCY’s decor is so drab and that MARYSE elicits such doomy expressions!

And that’s all for now of our California travelogue.