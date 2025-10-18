Vaulted mud-walls of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali. (Djenne grande mosquee Photo by @orhandurgut)

Oct 18 2025

MARYSE snd I attended an event celebrating ‘New African Orleans’ last night.

Sponsored by Neighborhood Story Project, Alliance Francaise, and the New Orleans Senegalese Association, it presented a video documentary about scholar Gwendolyn Midlo Hall; a panel with Professor Ibrahima Seck, Dianne Honoré Montana, Messa Ndiaye, featured bandleader and musician Alune Wade, and sousaphonist Kirk Joseph. moderated by Professor Andrea Mosterman of the Universoty of New Orleans; and a closing Concert. Alix Goffic on Drums-Set, Corey Henry on Trombone. and Kyle Roussell on Electronic Keyboard joined Alune Wade and Kirk Joseph.

The music moved dozens to dancing.

Thanks particularly to Rachel Bruenlin of the Neighorhood Story Project and Alan Nobili of the Alliance for making this

Overnight a song, “Mali, Mother Of New Orleans”, and a poem, ‘Create Each Day’ came to me.

The song first today.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Mali, Mother of New Orleans” I came in chains I brought you rice The finest rice in all the lands I brought you spice I made things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! My Ancient gifts Star your Quarter The arches, columns, balconies I built walls neat I made things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! My many Drums My old Banjo My struts and bounce and somersaults Percussive fruits! I make things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! My stripes and sweeps My lilting tongue My dishes Hot and nutritious My love of Life! I make things nice Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Oh—Ohh Oh—Ohh! Mali—Mother! Mali—Mother! Mali—Mother! Mali—Mother! Of Nouvelle-Orléans Of Nueva Orleans Of OUR New Orleans Of OUR A-mer-i-ca! Don Paul, 9:20 a.m. Oct 18 2025 (With much thanks to the ‘New African Orleans’ event of last night and to featured musician ALUNE WADE and featured scholars GWENDOLYN MIDLO HALL and IBRAHIMA SECK)

