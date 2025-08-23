August 23, 2025

A more detailed tribute to Magufuli, posted in March 2021, is on the Many Lights website here.

'MAGUFULIFICATION!'

John Pombe Magufuli was Tanzania's President from 2015 to March 17, 2021. In his Adminstration’s first five years, his team and Tanzania achieved progress that World Bank had predicted would require 10 years. (1) The Nation added to its Airports (2) Bridges and Railroads (3) . Natives called their President “the Bulldozer.”

One year before his passing, Spring into Summer of 2020, Magufuli became famous across Africa and and round the world. The President, also a Doctor in Chemistry, exposed as fraudulent the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing used by the United Nations' World Health Organization (the WHO) as detection of COVID-19.

Magufuli and colleagues sent the WHO laboratory in Tanzania Samples extracted from three non-human sources. One sample came from a Goat, one from a Kware Quail bird, and one from a Paw Paw fruit. The WHO found that Goat, Quail, and Paw Paw all tested Positive for COVID-19. (4)

Several months later, in both August and October of 2020, the New York Times found false-positive rates of 90% from COVID-19 testing in the U.S.. (5)

A few months later still, January of 2021, Anthony Fauci (‘America’s Doctor’ under both Donald Trump and Joe Biden), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the WHO each and together told a little more of the truth. The Website headlinehealth.com gave five reasons that Fauci, and the FDA, and the WHO 'Now Admit False Results from PCR Tests.' (6)

Then, one month before his passing, February of 2021, Magufuli told the world that Tanzania would not import 'vaccines' for COVID.

What do we know in regard to the ‘COVID 19 Pandemic in Tanzania”, as Wikipedia quaintly chooses to headline that fiction?

We know that there was no such thing as a ‘COVID-19 Pandemic’ in Tanzania, or even the Union of South Africa in Africa. We know worldwide, in fact, that the ONLY source of mass deaths associated with the Big Lie known as “ ‘COVID-19’ “ occured through epidemics in mistreatments during 2020—Lockdowns, Masking, Hospitalizations, Ventilators, Remdesivir, …— and from ‘vaccines’ and their ‘Variants’ from December 2020 into February 2022 and We Masses’ refusual, then, coincident with Canadian truckers’ brave and brilliant demonstrations, to accept more of the genes-altering injections (‘Stop the Shots and We Stop COVID’).

Thank you again, John Pombe Magufuli!

Humanity will remember and honor you forever.

Please see this piece of March 2021 on ManyLights.com for much more about Tanzania’s and Magufuli’s accomplishments and many, eloquent eulogies from Heads-of-State and everyday people.

You may find illumination or confirmation from contrasting responses on his Funeral day with articles from entities such as the BBC and the Council on Foreign Relations.

