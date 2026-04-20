) orphanage and a collaborator with Mme. Franck Paul after the hugely devastating Earthquake of January 12, 2010.

Mme. Franck Paul completes the building of College Canape Vert in 1974, midway uphill from flatland Port-au-Prince and Petionville, and becomes its Principal ... through to now ... graduating more than 20,000 Haitians for University.

1986 to 1988, she becomes both Mayor of Port-au-Prince and Haiti’s Minister of Education. She initiates programs for satellite Schools, their ratio 10 students per teacher, and home gardening.