"Love Over War" Instrumental

A lovely blend, I think. Recorded with ROGER, KIRK, HERLIN, and MICHAEL at RICK G. NELSON’S Marigny Studio in New Orleans, January 31 with ADAM KEIL as our Engineer. MARIO added his trumpet at the Marigny sometime in the next two weeks, as I remember. I mixed with Adam and then mixed and mastered with DAVID FARRELL in David’s house-studio (we’re neighbors on the West Bank of New Orleans) in March and April, 2022.

“Love Over War, Ev’ry Time We Play” is on the LOVE OVER WAR Albumas both Instrumental and with Vocals (ERICA FALLS and me).

Lyrics for the Song may add to appreciation of how beautifully and soulfully the musicians play.

Please do Download, if you like. It’s very nice to see Tracks go into unknown Libraries for permanent (in this ‘Digital Age’) listening. DPRAM Tracks have received more than 1000 Downloads this year.

