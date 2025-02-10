LOUISIANA STORIES' Wonderful Week. 2 Tracks Top 10 on worldwide Jazz Chart. "It's a Great Project," KIRK JOSEPH said on MICHAEL DOMINICI's WWOZ Show. Plus, Interviews with ILENE and then with JOE.

Kirk in a ‘Talk that Music Talk’ demonstration of playing the Sousaphone on YouTube.

“It’s a Great Project, I feel,” Kirk Joseph told Michael Dominici over on WWOZ,

About one month into the national and international launch of LOUISIANA STORIES, we have many to thank! Hundreds of radio-stations. Thousands of listeners. Series of praise. (From the Community and College Radio-Stations that so DESERVE PRAISE THEMSELVES. Check out many Stations HERE.)

On January 30 two of the LOUISIANA STORIES' Tracks, "Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights" and "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" were number 5 and 6 respectively on the PlayMPE Jazz Chart. More than 2100 recipients form that Chart. It felt great to know that DPRAM is crossing Continents ... without Industry engines!

Also, we, the Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons band, have had 100s of downloads of our Tracks on the Stands The Human Being Substack. Great! Strangers adding our DPRAM Tracks to their Libraries. Not just Streams. Downloads added to listeners’—strangers’— permanent Libraries. That feels VERY good.

"It's what it's all about," KIRK JOSEPH says—such an exchange. "Sir Kirk," ELVIS COSTELLO of the very fine "ears" says . "A one-in-a-million player," Elvis says. Kirk Joseph (that family-name goes back to BUDDY BOLDEN in neighborhoods' artistry) is one who grew up in New Orleans' traditions of giving music—and through music, honor—for free. This past Thursday Kirk and I were on on WWOZ and MICHAEL DOMINICI'S "New Orleans Music Show." The exchanges were very good. Michael knows and loves music over DECADES and he sincerely welcomes and explores what his guests are doing. This past Week, too, ILENE MARTINEZ of Blue Bayou Radio published a warm and revealing Interview for Paris Works . Her questions were so PERCEPTIVE .

Detailed and caring like Ilene's partner THIERRY DE CLEMENSAT'S review of LOUISIANA STORIES in early January. Thierry's review was a Wow. "He nailed so much of what we wanted to do," drummer HERMAN LEBEAUX of DPRAM said . ' This is an artistic masterpiece,' Thierry wrote, ' deserving of inclusion among those albums—or in this case, double albums—we deem essential.' A review to help us grow.