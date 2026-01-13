LOUISIANA STORIES #1 Crossover Jazz album in North America for 2025.

Jan 13 2025

We learned early this year that the LOUISIANA STORIES album by Don Paul and Rivers Answer Rooms (DPRAM) had charted #1 for 22 of the past 28 Weeks in Roots Music Reports’ registering of Plays of Crossover Jazz albums on 225 Radio-Stations across North America. Very good news!

We were again very grateful! We had and have MANY to thank—most principally the band of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, ALEXEY MARTI, and HERMAN LEBEAUX, and our several Guests,

We first reached #1 in the Week of June 21.

We stayed there through the Summer, neighbored by Lady Blackbird. Our position held into Autumn and even into this year.

Very pleasing too was the favor we received over Radio in our home State. #1 Jazz album in Louisiana for all but six Weeks since last February. Sitting among Blues and Rock and Folk album by many we admired—Buddy Guy, Bobby Rush, Jon Cleary, Lucinda Williams, Tab Benoit, Irma Thomas and Galactic, …—Week after Week.

And such an odd album, an album of Poems and Songs with mostly improvised musica kind of unprecedented album in its trying to transmit a State, Louisiana characters and cultures, as if in scenes from its aural Stage-Show, …. Ah, but the musicians, the band, and their brilliance and their giving!

Yesterday I had the pleasure of revisiting DPRAM’s improvisation in the ‘Colors Changing Color’ Track of our LOUISIANA STORIES album. How everyone gelled! How everyone GAVE to the piece as its lines unfolded! “It got to where I couldn’t tell who was playing what,” LOUIS MICHOT said as we seven talked about the recording with engineer Justin Tockett. I went through the closing two Parts in Audacity with an ear for how each player ENHANCED THE WHOLE of what we had going on.

Check out the video of our talk on July 31, 2024.

Their names again: ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone, KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone, DON VAPPIE Banjo, ALEXEY MARTI Congas. and ANDRE MICHOT Accordion, LOUIS MICHOT Violin!

The Parts together are the Audio above. You may want to hear each separately and with an accompanying Lyrics sheet.

Roughnecks, Flood-Hands and Chain-Hand, men who may “call each other Suga’h or Babe”, work to make the next Stand of Pipe connect. “Grab hold of that thing!”

This past Christmas, two in the southwestern Louisianan town of Kinder, population 2,000-something, Kaleb Deaton and Donnie Domingue, bolted and welded upward a Tree of Lights, with 20,000 bulbs and an 8-foot Stat, 57 feet high altogether, for folks to experience.

Imagine the effort and artfulness!

“The deepest Forces and Sources!”

THANK YOU! I hope that you-all continue to enjoy LOUISIANA STORIES! The 2-CD album is available through Louisiana Music Factory in New Orleans and through Lagniappe Records in Lafayette.