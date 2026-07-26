Live at the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County--Poems about three WWOZ volunteers, as a Medley and as Single Tracks.

July 26 2026

This ‘Podcast’ strings together three poems that I performed on a sunny Saturday afternoon, July 11 2026, at the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County to benefit the Center and its work. The poems’ subjects are three who were Volunteers at New Orleans’ Commnity-Radio Station WWOZ—the Show-Hosts SUZANNE CORLEY and K BALEWA and the all-round guy JOSE CRUZ.

You can also hear each poem as a Single Track below. I hope you’re also able the Download the Single Tracks. You’ll certainly be able to Download the ‘Podcast’.

What I ask, this time, is that you consider a Donation to the P & J Center and that you also consider a LIKE of the Medley of Poems. This Substack has had 1000s of Downloads of its Music and other Tracks—more than 3000 Downloads of Tracks by Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons, DPRAM, alone—with nary one LIKE. Seems like ERIC SCHMIDT, once C.E.O. of Google and for many years a Public Advocate of Shadow-Banning for our Mental Hygiene—might be working a Lever.

Thank YOU!

These three poems are part of the first Section of my 2026 Book and Album THANKS and PRAISES, called ‘Portraits’. THANKS and PRAISES and DPRAM’s 2-CD album LOUISIANA STORIES are now available at Beckham’s Bookshop and Dauphine Street Books in New Orleans, as well as at Louisiana Music Factory in this city and at Lagniappe Records in Lafayette, Louisiana. The albums will soon be on Apple Music and Qobuz, for those of you in Europe who have asked.

‘Suzanne Corley’

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‘Suzanne Corley’

Suzanne as a girl in Appalachian Mountains rides her bike tall in the saddle.

She looks out for holes, ruts, rocks, and boys— Any bumps to her speed. She’s Bronze and Copper! Lapidary! Wind at her back! Wind in her face! The Wind her challenge and the Wind her friend.

She’s so Romantic that it hurts.

Those Mountains that she left

Still were her Grandma’s wit,

Firelit like a fox in gloaming.

Leaves and fiddles showered nights Across the Hollers. Dancing there!

Still, paths OUT were of no doubt,

Atlas open on her lap, Brasil a

Melon pregnant before she knew its songs.

The Amazon, Congo, Po, Euphrates, Ganges, and on— Rivers, Lands, Voices and Strings, So beautiful that they breathe. Dancing women! Dancing men, There, too, but free-and-wild-yet-soft! She was far more than a “twat”. Mike’s care made love grow deep.

Suzanne lays out her World Journey

Over 0-Z, two hours on Saturday evenings.

The “songs” she plays for me and you

Travel like the warm Reds and Greens— Caravaggio! Tropicalia!—Yellows and Oranges— That color walls of the Uptown house

Where she and Mike host Dinners

In their Garden on Sunday evenings.

Suzanne rides her bike bent for speed, An egg projected over handle-bars,

Many years, countless miles,

Past the Cancer that itself would not quit. Flush against and with the wind, She pumps like she cooks—for joy— For freedom—for her Grandma— For smiles radiant with giving.

January 2026 first in notebook April 27, 2021

‘José Cruz’

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‘José Cruz’

José Cruz—you Feather of Light— Gave Maryse and me a portrait Of Toussaint L’Ouverture—

The General he so admired, Splendid in blue, black and red Uniform, astride a horse— That he’d found in a Shop And then framed with His cabinet-maker’s craft In his third-to-last month.

Cancer had bent the already Short José Cruz

Like a knife over seven years. Vertebra by vertebra, The disease’s fangs

Ate into his spine like acid to bone. Still—you Walking Triumph,

José Cruz!—he smiled

With the sweetness

Hearts that know from pain find.

“How is Carmen?”

You asked, José Cruz,

When you, Maryse and I last met. Always thinking about others, José Cruz, that was him! Champion! Conquerer!

“Émerveillé!” (one rapt with wonder), Maryse exclaims.

Angel with THE secret,

GIVING, and your upturning light!

Oct 17 2025 First version 2016

K Balewa

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K. Balewa

Every Wednesday morning over New Orleans’ WWOZ,

The voice of K. Balewa Sounded like Africa Brass. He and it made a horn dulcet and strong.

He and it swung bold and kindly.

K. Balewa brought us

Selections from John Coltrane, Sarah Vaughn, Abbey Lincoln, Alvin Batiste, Nicholas Payton, Diana Krall, Kidd Jordan, Donald Harrison, Jr.. Stan Getz, George French, Germaine Bazzle, Chucho Valdes, Art Blakey, ... And an uncountable More

Of that Tree and shimmering Tapestry Who deliver freedoms

Like Rivers cross Oceans.

K. Balewa also gave us the weather

At Louis Armstrong International Airport,

Exact as to degrees, wind-speed, and forecast,

On Wednesday mornings.

Here too his voice sounded like a horn--

Precise in its chance meetings with Ships’ intoning Over the Mississippi, outside O-Z,

Glad as Africa Brass

To perform its service.

K. Balewa brought us his three hours of music Every Wednesday morning, 6:00 to 9:00,

For years--after he drove

Cab all-night In New Orleans, Or drove 60 miles along I-10 and over Bayous From Gonzalez. He never sounded tired.

The horn of his voice kept swinging

Like a Chalice from which sprang choices.

Jan 4 2026 First, April 2016

Please remember that you can buy the THANKS and PRAISES book and CD and the LOUISIANA STORIES 2-CD album (with its 20-page booklet) at the Stores named above. Lousiana Music Factory for THANKS and PRAISES, book and/or the CD. Also, these albums will SOON be available through Apple Music and QoBuz.

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