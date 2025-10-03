"Little Things" by ROGER LEWIS. Re-Mastered Sept 30 2025.

Oct 3, 2025
Part of our project to transmit more of Roger Lewis’ music to the world coincident with his 84th birthday this coming Sunday.
Yesterday “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way!”” and “Little Things” débuted at #1 and #3 on the PlayMPE Jazz and Classical Chart, based on responses from 2100 in Radio and other Media round the world.
Here’s more of what went out to the PlayMPE
‘Roger Lewis is one of the finest saxophonists alive, we think. He plays Baritone, Soprano, Alto and Tenor Saxophones. He also works with Pedal Board Effects. His tones are rich and fluid and sympathetic. He often sounds as warm and multi- layered as the New Orleans that’s been his home since 1941. Roger Lewis turns 84 on October 5, 2025. Through 67 years of “making the gig”, Roger has performed with Deacon John and the Ivories, Eddie Bo, Irma Thomas, Fats Domino in Fats’ Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie, Branford Marsalis, Frederick Kemp, Kirk Joseph, the Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic. He co-founded the pioneering and still flourishing Dirty Dozen Brass Band in the late 1970s. Since 2016 he’s played with Don Paul. Roger’s début album as leader, ALRIGHT!, came out in June 2022 and was #1 on Jazz Album Charts for several Weeks that Summer. Today I/R Records offers two re-mastered Tracks from ALRIGHT!. “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way)” is music that Roger wrote for his eldest son. A Marine AND a beginning saxophonists, Bobee Lewis passed at age 21 in 1982 due to incurable bone-cancer. His story and a snapshot of him inspired Don Paul’s lyrics. Kirk Joseph Sousaphone, and Herlin Riley, Drums-Set, play with Roger’s Baritone and Alto on this Track. Herlin added the wordless vocals that came from him during Playback of “Bobee [...] “ in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio. “Little Things” arose from a melody that Roger played on Piano and then Saxophone. Its vocal version describes the solace that finding love-at-home brings a touring musician. We hope that you enjoy Roger Lewis like we do!