Stands the Human Being
"Lilies" with Kidd Jordan and Morikeba Kouyaté. From the Album 'Women Center Earth, Sea And Sky."
A first Easter offering 2025.
Don Paul
Apr 20, 2025
April 20, 2025

Kidd and Morikeba recorded the 16 Tracks of Women Center Earth, Sea, And Sky on the evening of July 24, 2024 with Rick G. Nelson as our Engineer at his Marigny Studio.

Thanks always to Kavanaugh Farr and Sakura Koné and most par’tic-u-lare-a-lee to Maryse. Images from Video by Aristide Phillips at the session.

Lilies

Lilies represent life
Like the bass-lines
Of "Take Me To The River" 
And "Going To See You Again" 
Flower with percussion
And darting tongues.
Lilies and bass-lines and 
...
Evoke so many elements
In your senses at once
That you must surrender
To belief in their being born
Of a Creator many know as God.
 "That's right," you say.
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
