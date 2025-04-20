"Lilies" with Kidd Jordan and Morikeba Kouyaté. From the Album 'Women Center Earth, Sea And Sky."

April 20, 2025
Kidd and Morikeba recorded the 16 Tracks of Women Center Earth, Sea, And Sky on the evening of July 24, 2024 with Rick G. Nelson as our Engineer at his Marigny Studio.
Thanks always to Kavanaugh Farr and Sakura Koné and most par’tic-u-lare-a-lee to Maryse. Images from Video by Aristide Phillips at the session.
Lilies
Lilies represent life Like the bass-lines Of "Take Me To The River" And "Going To See You Again" Flower with percussion And darting tongues. Lilies and bass-lines and ... Evoke so many elements In your senses at once That you must surrender To belief in their being born Of a Creator many know as God. "That's right," you say. "That's right," you say.
