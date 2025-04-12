Cyril performing in New Orleans’ Joy Theater 2024 among the Take Me to the River All-Stars .

Bandleader Cameron Lavi-Jones and cellist Chet Peterson sync as King Youngblood rock in the Black & Loud Fest recap for its launch in 2022. King Youngblood is based in Seattle. Like many others in the Black & Loud Fest Train, including Omari Neville and the Fuel they play to make tomorrow their own.

April 12, 2025

The music still lifts us.

Music from Cyril Neville and his family—his expanded and ever-extending family— lifts us today. Like music from the Neville family lifted us yesterday and lifts us still.

Tracks from The Neville Brothers are like no others of our times. Their Tracks syncopate and harmonize like no others. They percolate and shift and swing like no others. Their harmonies—the two and three and even four brothers’ blends—build from their models in Doo-Wop, Rhythm and Blues, and Rock ’n’ Roll—Rock, but advance in character and sweetness as well. They GROOVE. Their Tracks make our whole bodies happy.

What a gift of fortune! Four brothers raised in one household, along one Street of Uptown New Orleans, Valence, or in the “Calliope” housing-project two miles or so into Downtown. Such a concentration and emergence of genius within one Working-Class Family! Don’t forget sister Charmaine! Miraculous like The Beatles’ coming together in another Port-City of disadvantaged immigrants and producing raw and then protracted and expansive genius.

Valence Street is now named Neville Way.

These Brothers’ energy and sincerity resonate at once and forever. Like the Marsalis family’s musicians resonate. Like the Joseph family, dating from bandstands of the 1870s into those of the 1930s and 1960s (“Frog” with the Olympia Brass Band) …Energy and sincerity that advanced with Charles and Kirk in the Dirty Dozen Brass Band co-founded by Gregory Davis, Kevin Harris, and Roger Lewis. Like the Lastie family that also nurtured in its household Herlin Riley and as its neighbors Roger Lewis and Don Vappie. Like the Andrews family of James, Glen David, and Troy (Trombone Shorty). Like the Batistes of Jon and more than can be counted.

Charmaine Neville with Brothers and friends at New Orleans’ Jazz & Heritage Festival 1990/

Now Cyril plays with his son Omari and Omari band The Fuel.

Above, they perform as the FIRST Live Concert in the WWOZ’s spacious and sonically right Studio atop the former Jax Brewery building, between views of the Mississippi River eastward and Jackson Square west.

Father and son and the Fuel play tonight, too. A very rare occasion. An opportunity to engage with inspiration indelible for ears, eyes, and spirit. You’ll see. You’ll hear.

You’ll see superb embodiments of of ENERGY and SINCERITY in the Black & Loud Festival Recaps that available through videos. The Black’n’Loud Festival rocks, rolls, dances on roller-skates, spins like a top and does the James Brown/Mitch Ryder knee-drop like the most committed and gifted performers of the Whole Popular Music Rebel Continuum! Check out these Recaps and see if you’re so moved.

What’s happening happens TONIGHT in the Parish Room of the House of Blues, 225 Decatur Street in New Orleans, starting with a chance to talk with Cyril, Omari, and Cameron Lavi-Jones at 7:00.