March 1, 2025

Last night the great musician RICHARD HOWELL and I got to perform as part of the Opening Night of a Pop-Up Show that features four young Artists of the San Francisco Bay Area, CHAD ABBLEY and DATHAN EPHRAM and JIAYUE LI and VIVIAN NGUYEN. Longtime friend and new father MATT GONZALEZ involved me in this Show—Matt, you may know, is ALWAYS making such connections!

The crowd in the Upper Market Gallery added up to about 100 over an hour or so in the bungalow-sized room where the four’s pieces of imaginative art hung. Charles Gonzalez rocked the house as DJ of Popular Dance Music from Wanda Jackson to the Lovin’ Spoonful and stars throughout such a pelvis-moving spectrum. Richard, as always, played with perfect sympathy, We got off, I think, on several pieces, and folks nodded and then clapped … warmly!

Here are Links.

The Rhythms of the Village GoFundMe for rebuilding in Altadena.

‘On January 8th, 2025, Rhythms of the Village, a Cultural Center and black-owned business, was burned to the ground in one of the many LA fires. This wasn't just a business, but a home and a safe place for families and communities to join together. The owners have hosted huge communal festivals, workshops, and music circles with the core goal of creating community. They are artists, musicians, fashion designers, and parents.’

The ‘Rhythms […] ‘ store and activities is centered by FELA KUTI’s former bass-player, ONOCHIE CHUKAWARAH. Here’s the family’s story, as told by Voyage L. A. Magazine.

‘Coming to the United States from his native country Nigeria in 1969 playing bass with Fela Kuti in a touring musical troupe, Onochie has since become a prominent figure in Southern California’s arts community. In 1979, Onochie formed a dance theater company that performed extensively in schools, community workshops and major venues throughout California and other parts of the United States. This production shared his culture through the art of storytelling, drama, songs, dance, drumming and arts and crafts.

Onochie resides with his wife, Marilyn, and son in Pasadena, California. He is still teaching and sharing the culture. Recently, Onochie’s son Emeka, has been taking the reigns of the family business. Emeka grew up watching his parents use their talents and skills to advance as entrepreneurs. As a child Emeka remembers his parents always teaching arts & crafts and hosting cultural workshops. He uses African textiles to sew both traditional and modern designs.’

The Rhythms have already hosted several to bring residents of the very important and special community of Altadena together since unprecedented fires burnt them out last January. My brother KENTON and his wife ELZBIETA NAWORKA lost their house on West Mendocino and their newly completed garden on that winds-torn night of January 7.

Now to RICHARD HOWELL, who’s graced recordings of mine since the Album We Could Use The Rain in 1989. Here’s Richard on he All About Jazz website.

See and hear RICHARD with CARLOS SANTANA and RICKI GERMAINE HERE.

Richard’s many Albums can be sampled HERE.

MATT GONZALEZ grows and grows as a visual artist and a writer.

He’s represented by the Dolby Chadwick Gallery.

Above, the ‘Found Paper Collage by MATT GONZALEz, titled ‘The Last To Speak Her Name.’

Matt’s new book of more than 50 pieces that he’s written about Art and artists since 2008 is to be published soon.

Matt’s website is a HUGE repository chronicling California in particular of this 21st century.

Thanks to all!