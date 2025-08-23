Stands the Human Being

"L. A. (No Center Here)" with DHYANI DHARMA MAS
0:00
-6:51

How it looked and felt to me during August of the 1984 Los Angeles' Olympic year.
Aug 23, 2025
Transcript

The marvelous DHYANI DHARMA MAS and I again. In December 1994 we recorded one afternoon session with engineer MYLES BOISEN in the Guerrilla Euphonics studio, founded by JOSH HELLER, in downtown Oakland. (The same month I recorded several other of the Flowers Smell Of Gasoline album’s Track with GLENN SPEARMAN, DONALD ROBINSON, J. R. ROUTHIER and MYLES.)

Dhyani and I had rehearsed over 18 months in his small studio of San Francisco’s Outer Sunset. Ocean Beach and its breakers lay a few blocks West. Dhyani walked along the Beach regularly. Ramen noodles made his suppers. His Prayer Bowls and his images of the Buddha were unchanging on walls and shelves … and his living-quarters (this ‘studio apartment’ that he rented was a former gararge) were always spare as a monk’s.

ENJOY, I hope. Dhyani’s artistries and his powers with the Guitar always astonish me.

“L. A. (No Center Here)”

					No way around it,
				          And no center here.

L. A. Boulevards plastic horizons.
L. A. Vine Street, palms and golden beach balls
L. A. Blue Bus to drink wine. Dance on sand.
    		L. A., baby--L.A., baby

L.A., helicopters report Freeways 
Choked by commuters. L.A., silver 
Sunglasses like sheriffs’ or fuselages.   		
		L.A., darling--L.A. hard-ass
												

				L.A. counters in the glinting of dawn;
			Help (Waitresses, Co   Âps, Blacks, Browns, ...) get along,
		    Little bit, as in the slow South, heat coating manners.

				      	 No center here.

L.A. Beaches, L.A. Canyons, L.A. 
Hills, scented by breezes from paradise
That flash Flood or Fire can take all away.
		L.A., praise God--or your agent

L.A. teens wearing pastels like Soft Pop,
Slashes like Thrash, cruise Malls and downtowns
Rolled up after dark, the poor scavenging.
		L.A., sweetheart--L.A. raiders

L.A. Panderias and Fatburgers,
Ribs and Records, mint cars polished and  
Lawns “so clipped’, from Watts to La Canada.
		L.A., want self--L.A., need home		

		L.A. mother at one checkstand: ”Antonio,
		Please--I got a headache--I got a headache!”

L.A., you make me crazy too.
My eyes smart and run, the air like
Acid. Progress here is cancer.

L.A., old baby, hear what I say.
L.A., your spaces are wastes. L.A., you’re
Leaving nothing for your children.
L.A., your spread is all over,
Living the end of a nation.

					And no way around it.
                                        No center here,
                                        And no way around it.

 Don Paul, August 1984, Los Angelese (thank to the Run to Clear the Air!)

Discussion about this episode

