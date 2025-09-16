Know Jack. Anti-Racist Lyrics with Music, Too. "Jack Liked Wayne Newton, Jimmie Rodgers and his Blue Yodel, and Bukka White, that Old Boy Who Was in Prison for Quite a While"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptKnow Jack. Anti-Racist Lyrics with Music, Too. "Jack Liked Wayne Newton, Jimmie Rodgers and his Blue Yodel, and Bukka White, that Old Boy Who Was in Prison for Quite a While"Jack also said his Son could marry the Wife (of whatever Skin-Tone) he wantedDon PaulSep 16, 2025ShareTranscriptSept 16 2025Again with the great DPRAM of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX (ALEXEY not playing).In other words: Working-Class relations between “Races” is far more friendly than Evil Big Media would have us believe! Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksStands the Human BeingSubscribeAuthorsDon PaulRecent PostsAnti-Racist Lyrics #1, September 2015. Freedom and Just Rewards Are What All Our Families Deserve. Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing…5 hrs ago • Don Paul'Jack Groves' VIDEO of DPRAM live at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with Multi-Track Mix. Sep 13 • Don Paul'Jack Groves', Mix of Live Performance by DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Jazz Foundation of America, Sept 3 2025.Sep 12 • Don PaulThanks to the Courage of Citizen Grand Jurors! "We Need to Do More of This ..."Sep 10 • Don Paul"Sacrificing us on days like 9/11 to sustain their basically irrational, destructive economic-engine."Sep 10 • Don Paul'Tim Green' live, DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in our Jazz Foundation of America show, Sept 3 2025.Sep 8 • Don PaulVenezuala #1: "Seas That Still Surge With Fire In Our Hours Under Screens"Sep 6 • Don Paul