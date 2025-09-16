Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Transcript

Know Jack. Anti-Racist Lyrics with Music, Too. "Jack Liked Wayne Newton, Jimmie Rodgers and his Blue Yodel, and Bukka White, that Old Boy Who Was in Prison for Quite a While"

Jack also said his Son could marry the Wife (of whatever Skin-Tone) he wanted
Don Paul
Sep 16, 2025
Transcript

Sept 16 2025

Again with the great DPRAM of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX (ALEXEY not playing).

In other words: Working-Class relations between “Races” is far more friendly than Evil Big Media would have us believe!

