'K Balewa' with music from "My Mother's Spirit Speaks To Me"

June 5 2026

K BALEWA hosted his Jazz show over New Orleans’ WWOZ between 6:00 and 9:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. He greeted dawn on the Mississippi River outside glass of the Control Room. He came in that early after driving Cab or driving the 60 miles from Gonzalez, Louisiana. He gave us selections over 10 decades. His voice sounded like the clear and tender playing of an instrument itself.

K, far right, with colleagues from WWOZ.

Please check out my effort to render appreciation for K’s “service”, the poem that concludes the first section of Portraits in THANKS and PRAISES.

The music-soundbed is the Instrumental of “My Mother’s Spirit Speaks To Me”—ROGER LEWIS Saxophone, KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone, and DON VAPPIE Guitar—as it appears on our 2-CD album LOUISIANA STORIES.

K with ELOISE GOURRIER, wife of another great Radio Show-Host, MICHAEL GOURRIER

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