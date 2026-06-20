June 20 2026

Hello, friends,

Here’s link to a piece that I wrote for the Roborant Review after being knocked out by Jacobo Roa’s recent paintings in his show at Angela King’s Gallery in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Jacobo is a celebrated muralist, too.

I hope that you enjoy his works!

The piece let me learn more about the role of ‘Catrin’ in Mexico’s Day of the Dead and in Mexico altogether. Jorge Guadalupe Posada created the image as a kind of sly exposé of the Diaz dictatorship, circa 1910-1913, and Diego Rivera later remarked on it, expanded it, and transformed it.

Above, ‘La Katrina’ in a 1913 broadside.

A Street-Scene in Guanajuato, about 225 miles Northwest of Mexico City. A Street-Scene like a painting itself.

Two recent paintings by Roa, inspired by New Orleans, from his show at the Angela King Gallery.

Thank you, Jacobo, Angela and Christina and Sydney and Heidi of the AKG, and thank you Hugh, Matt, and Kelly Jean of the Roborant Review! This Conversation between Dave Eggers and Hugh Leeman of the R R has a lot that’s substantial to say about societies’ accepting ‘Subscription’ to Big Tech’s conveniences and about thefts of artists’ creations through the most hyped means of A.I. (Assisted Idiocy).