'Jack Groves' with DON VAPPIE, ALONZO BOWENS, RICHARD MOTEN and BEN REDWINE at Don's 70th Birthday Show and Party!

Feb. 1 2026

This past Friday night MARYSE and I went to DON VAPPIE’S 70th birthday Celebration in the new Venue and Community-Center that Don’s daughter MONIQUE, a Nurse, and SEAN, a financial advisor, have opened on Washington Avenue near Amelia Earhart Boulevard … A Huge Boon of a Place there!

The two-story building at 4201 Washington is outside and inside redone. “It’s so stylish. Chic. It fills the bill. It’s just what’s needed!” Maryse said.

The music was One-Hour-Plus of uninterrupted pleause and the vibe was funnyand funky (though “Chic”) as can be. The musicians: DON V, ALONZO BOWENS on Saxophones, RICHARD MOTEN on Upright Bass, BEN REDWINE on Clarinet, and guests BRANFORD MARSALIS on Saxophones and FRANK PARKER of Baton Rouge on Guitar.

“Li’l Liza Jane”…. “Red Sails In The Sunset”…. “Let’s Get It On”

ALONZO BOWENS. Grammy-Winner as an arranger with Dr. John, educator, and member of DELFEAYO MARSALIS’ Uptown Jazz Orchestra. Clarinet of BEN REDWINE. Still from video by MARYSE.

Appreciating RICHARD MOTEN.