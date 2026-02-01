Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'Jack Groves' with DON VAPPIE, ALONZO BOWENS, RICHARD MOTEN and BEN REDWINE at Don's 70th Birthday Show and Party!

In New Orleans' "Beautiful ... Stylish.... Chic.... Just right..." (MARYSE) new venue, VAPAILLE!
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Feb 01, 2026

Feb. 1 2026

This past Friday night MARYSE and I went to DON VAPPIE’S 70th birthday Celebration in the new Venue and Community-Center that Don’s daughter MONIQUE, a Nurse, and SEAN, a financial advisor, have opened on Washington Avenue near Amelia Earhart Boulevard … A Huge Boon of a Place there!

The two-story building at 4201 Washington is outside and inside redone. “It’s so stylish. Chic. It fills the bill. It’s just what’s needed!” Maryse said.

The music was One-Hour-Plus of uninterrupted pleause and the vibe was funnyand funky (though “Chic”) as can be. The musicians: DON V, ALONZO BOWENS on Saxophones, RICHARD MOTEN on Upright Bass, BEN REDWINE on Clarinet, and guests BRANFORD MARSALIS on Saxophones and FRANK PARKER of Baton Rouge on Guitar.

“Li’l Liza Jane”…. “Red Sails In The Sunset”…. “Let’s Get It On”

ALONZO BOWENS. Grammy-Winner as an arranger with Dr. John, educator, and member of DELFEAYO MARSALIS’ Uptown Jazz Orchestra. Clarinet of BEN REDWINE. Still from video by MARYSE.

Appreciating RICHARD MOTEN.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture