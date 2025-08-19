August 18, 2025

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “It’s The Trump Train” (Donald At Last Finds the Courage To Break Free of Rothschild Crime Families) (A) It’s the Trump Train It’s that Brand Name Train for Stargate Train for A.I. Train for Oracle and Chat GPT Open AI To build those 10 big, beautiful Data Centers across Texas Train for you, People, to build your Prisons for your own demise. You’re losers, People. You’re fired, People. (Remember "The Apprentice", People.) It’s the Trump Train, moving down the Tracks here It’s that Brand Name

Sam Altman introduces Peter Thiel at Stanford , 2014.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (B) Voice of DJT: How I do It only my friend God knows. Everything I sell is always so Great. So Big, Beautiful, Wonderful, Fantastic, and Full-of-Hooey. And Whatever It Is Always Hurts People—Millions, Billions of People— Remember my 'Warp Speed", People. And People keep buying It! I’m the Winner. They’re the Losers. I must be really good. I must be as Great as my Dad and Wall Street always said, as they gave me money. And It's so Big and Beautiful, what I’m doing with this Country! (A) It’s the Trump Train It’s that Brand Name Train for Palantir Train to double the ICE Into Cities— All the those "Bad, really bad, very bad" Black And Brown Cities here That Palantir and now The MAHA H.H.S . Spy on through Medicare It's my Train to Deport Workers It's my Train to lose Farmers’ Crops It’s the Trump Train, moving down the Tracks here It’s that Brand Name (B) Voice of DJT: How I do It only my friend God knows. How I’m "cleaning up" the Cities. Troops are there for Order to the Bad, Black and Brown. Like the Central Park Five that I got charged with Murder.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And I’m cutting down the Pickers and Farmers--Together. Alex and Peter tell J.D. and me that Robots can pick Tomatoes. Cherries! Berries! No worries with Robots. Robots aren’t Farmers. Robots can’t rebel. Robots aren’t armed. Robots can drive Trucks, too. Like Elon's. Elon still a funded Ally with his Robots and Vehicles and Space-Ships and Shields. And then my WEF Partners will have no worries. There are no worries that Robots can earn, go to School, and gain Workers’ power. I love the Farmers, you know, and the Truckers, and all the Workers. Ha-Ha. But I love the Robots more! It’s so Big and Beautiful, what I’m doing with this Country! (A) It’s the Trump Train It’s that Brand Name Train to Zion Train for Gaza To become a Resort and Ports, A Trump Resort And Rothschild Crime Families' Ports When Bibi’s IDF finishes "the job" Of bombings, ambushes and starvation Of more-or-less Brown women and children. 75K civilians already "done" there in Gaza.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Israel! Our model! Warp Speed the Con There multiplied! Israelis, the Chosen, Are the most injected People on Earth! Life’s a Prison There for both keepers and inmates. Apartheid! White Supremacy! Neo-Con Neo-Colonial Techno-Fascism ... Call Slavery any Name that you like The main thing is that It’s happening It's happening, babies! Sure as bombs fall on families! It’s the Trump Train, moving down the Tracks there It’s that Brand Name (B) Voice of DJT: How I do It only my friend God knows. How I keep this Movement going Backward. How I make those good People, those good Trump supporters, smaller and poorer almost hurts my own sick and bullied Debtor's heart. Good Christian People. Good Jewish and Muslim People. Even if their Blood is poisoning our Soil and my Blood .

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even if they despise me, they’re all caught up in my Lies! But can they blame me? What do they know of the pressures that have shaped me? I've never had to suffer for Big Money. A million Dollars from my father the Slumlord and NAZI when I turned 21. I’ve never suffered for Money. When I failed and flailed in my Bankruptcies, Rothschilds and Rockefeller’s gave me money. Big Money. Money to make me a surer Tool. Can the People, Good People but Losers, blame me! I’ve always had to tell Lies so I could succeed! And survive! And It’s so Big and Beautiful, the Great Job I’m doing with this Country! (A) It’s the Trump Train It’s that Brand Name Train to Islands Train for Secrets To be revealed under Cameras In Rooms for which Jeffrey And Ghisilaine held the Keys— Keys their masters and my masters gave them . Keys from Harvard and the CHASE Keys from the WEF and M.I.T. Keys over Blackwater and Princes too!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The girls and boys So young, willing, trusting, Like Poles who built Towers And lost Countries— The Good People, But Losers, the Weaklings! Exploit them young! Exploit always!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All the Earth shall know the Power Of the Ruling Few in our true, new Master Race! Sure we’re "Maniacs" and "Assassins"! Sure we’re Demons Roiling in the Death-Eating and Chaos we create! Sure we’re the Devil's Criminals, Knowing our Escape and Triumph Must come only through Ending Freedoms of those Good People! It’s the Trump Train It’s that Brand Name Voice of DJT: How I do It only my friend God knows. Some days I falter and look round. Some nights truths of the Good I was taught on my knees make me wonder. Can I keep lying? Can I still maintain mass murder? Can I, Donald John Trump, born to be a truly Big Man, still submit to the Banks who six times save me? Can I still lead to the Mass Murder—Warp Speed, I know you like my mother’s Macbeth knew his Haunting Guilts—that must precede Mass Theft. Must I still be the Whore of Creditors? I, born to be Big, born to be really strong and noble. And when all the great and good still in this Country I want that Big Man to stand up!

Don Paul was the youngest winner of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in Creative Writing at Stanford, where he met many enduring friends, age 20 in 1971; a logger or a roughneck from 1973 to 1980; 1980 and 1988 U.S. Olympic Men’s Marathon Trial qualifier; co-founder of Housing Is a Human Right in San Francisco in 2000; Operations Director for Common Ground in New Orleans during most of 2006; author of more than 30 books; and leader or producer of 29 albums. He now works with great musicians in DPRAM and with his wife Maryse Philippe Déjean and many “tree-mendous” Partners in Sticking Up For Children.