Jan 11 2026

More, of course, continues to “come out” regarding the U.S. Military’s attacks on Venezueala, commanded by President Donald Trump, and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro one week ago.

Here’s a Song that tries to convey essences and some of the larger material realites (and motives) many now know. Lesser known in Networks’ Media are Paul Singer, now chief owner of CITGO, that U.S. familiar that was into the 21st century a great source of funding for the Bolivarian Revolution’s societal benefits, and John Paulson, another huge donor to Donald Trump and to campaigns against the Kenturcky Congressman, Thomas Massie, who co-sponsored the ‘Transparency Act’ meant to release the ‘Epstein Files’ still withheld (December 19 was another deadline) by the current U.S. Department of Justice.

For me the Main Thing about those Crimes of one week ago in VZ are the defenseless lives lost and the robbery of Venezuelans’ resources’ wealth (Oil, as so often over 100+ years, number #1) as well as this People’s hard work toward independence and prosperity since the United States’ and NATO’s 2017 Sanctions.

“It’s A Crime”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A It’s A Crime It’s A Crime Crime of Murders and of Thefts Crime of Sneak Attacks in the Middle of the Night Missiles striking Centers for Venezuelans' Dialysis Gangsters robbing children of the futures in the Middle of the Night B CRIME to Violate a Nation’s Sovereignty CRIME to Kidnap a Nation’s Head-of-State CRIME to Steal 300 Billion More Barrels of Venezuela’s Oil CRIME to benefit AIPAC Paul Singer’s $5.8 billion 'bargain' of CITGO CRIME to keep the Epstein Files delayed in spreading their Spotlights CRIME of crazy White Racism trying to "run" a resurrection of Neo-Colonies CRIME of Global Capos grabbing People’s resources that Financiers' greed needs Armed Forces to more steal A It’s A Crime It’s A Crime Crime of Murders and of Thefts Crime of Sneak Attacks in the Middle of the Night Missiles striking Centers for Dialysis Gangsters robbing children of their futures under Epstein's broad shadow Crime whose Means and Ends of Evil cannot hide Heads and Tales Crime whose Means and Ends of Evil betray our Gods and gifts Crime whose Means and Ends of Evil must pay a righteous Price. Jan 11 2026

Re. Paul Singer and CITGO

https://www.commondreams.org/news/paul-singer-venezuela