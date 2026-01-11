Stands the Human Being

Murders for Thefts
Jan 11, 2026

More, of course, continues to “come out” regarding the U.S. Military’s attacks on Venezueala, commanded by President Donald Trump, and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro one week ago.

Here’s a Song that tries to convey essences and some of the larger material realites (and motives) many now know. Lesser known in Networks’ Media are Paul Singer, now chief owner of CITGO, that U.S. familiar that was into the 21st century a great source of funding for the Bolivarian Revolution’s societal benefits, and John Paulson, another huge donor to Donald Trump and to campaigns against the Kenturcky Congressman, Thomas Massie, who co-sponsored the ‘Transparency Act’ meant to release the ‘Epstein Files’ still withheld (December 19 was another deadline) by the current U.S. Department of Justice.

For me the Main Thing about those Crimes of one week ago in VZ are the defenseless lives lost and the robbery of Venezuelans’ resources’ wealth (Oil, as so often over 100+ years, number #1) as well as this People’s hard work toward independence and prosperity since the United States’ and NATO’s 2017 Sanctions.

“It’s A Crime”

A
It’s A Crime				It’s A Crime
Crime of Murders and of Thefts
Crime of Sneak Attacks in the Middle 
	of the Night

Missiles striking Centers for Venezuelans' Dialysis

Gangsters robbing children of the futures in the Middle
	of the Night


B
CRIME to Violate a Nation’s Sovereignty

CRIME to Kidnap a Nation’s Head-of-State

CRIME to Steal 300 Billion More Barrels
	of Venezuela’s Oil

CRIME to benefit AIPAC Paul Singer’s $5.8 billion 
       'bargain' of CITGO

CRIME to keep the Epstein Files delayed
	in spreading their Spotlights

CRIME of crazy White Racism trying to "run"
        a resurrection of Neo-Colonies

CRIME of Global Capos grabbing People’s
	resources that Financiers' greed 
	needs Armed Forces to more steal

A
It’s A Crime				It’s A Crime
Crime of Murders and of Thefts
Crime of Sneak Attacks in the Middle 
	of the Night

Missiles striking Centers for Dialysis

Gangsters robbing children of their futures
	under Epstein's broad shadow

Crime whose Means and Ends of Evil cannot
	hide Heads and Tales

Crime whose Means and Ends of Evil betray
	our Gods and gifts

Crime whose Means and Ends of Evil must pay
	a righteous Price.


