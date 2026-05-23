'It Must Be Love (Word Passed Down through Forbidden Radio)' Remasered and Edited 2026 for THANKS and PRAISES

A Tribute to CHUCK KINDER and JOHN SINCLAIR. ‘To do yout thing / And make it ring / From Tunica to Ben Bulben / [ … ] / They gave to give / [ … ] ‘

May 23, 2026

‘It Must Be Love (Word Come Down through Forbidden Radio)’ is the last Track that Kidd and Morikeba and I recorded among 16 Poems and Songs at Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Recording Studio.

Remastered and edited, it’s Track #4 on the April 2026 album that accompanies my book THANKS and PRAISES / {Poems, Portraits and Songs / Book One.

Special THANKS to the Louisiana Music Factory for its featuring of THANKS and PRAISES, the Book and Album.