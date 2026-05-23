Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
'It Must Be Love (Word Passed Down through Forbidden Radio)' Remasered and Edited 2026 for THANKS and PRAISES
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'It Must Be Love (Word Passed Down through Forbidden Radio)' Remasered and Edited 2026 for THANKS and PRAISES

With KIDD JORDAN and and MORIKEBA KOUYATE
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
May 23, 2026

A Tribute to CHUCK KINDER and JOHN SINCLAIR. ‘To do yout thing / And make it ring / From Tunica to Ben Bulben / [ … ] / They gave to give / [ … ] ‘

May 23, 2026

‘It Must Be Love (Word Come Down through Forbidden Radio)’ is the last Track that Kidd and Morikeba and I recorded among 16 Poems and Songs at Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Recording Studio.

Remastered and edited, it’s Track #4 on the April 2026 album that accompanies my book THANKS and PRAISES / {Poems, Portraits and Songs / Book One.

Special THANKS to the Louisiana Music Factory for its featuring of THANKS and PRAISES, the Book and Album. 

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