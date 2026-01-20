Jan 14 2026

Most of Us, the U.S. People, Were Clear-Eyed Two Years Ago about Trump’s Failings

In March 2024 I cited a then recent Poll of 1638 in the U.S. for my Post about the ‘choice’ of Joe Biden or Donald Trump for the next President of the United States. My Post of near two years ago is titled: ‘The Biden/Trump Evil Clown Show Redux’.

The Associated Press Poll of 1102 adults brought these results.

;WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll finds that a significant share of U.S. adults doubt the mental capabilities of 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican front-runner in what could be a rematch of the 2020 election.

More than 6 in 10 (63%) say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president, turning his coming State of the Union address into something of a real-time audition for a second term. A similar but slightly smaller share (57%) say that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

The February 2024 Poll corresponded with one by Yahoo News/You Gov nine months earlier, July 13 to 17, 2023.

‘Most Americans say Joe Biden and Donald Trump — their parties’ undisputed 2024 frontrunners — are not “fit” to serve another term as president, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The July 2023 Poll ‘asked a more pointed question: Whether the two human beings most likely to occupy the Oval Office come January 2025 are worthy of the position [….]

When Americans who see Biden or Trump as unfit for the presidency are asked why they feel that way, serious concerns about both candidates emerge. Among Biden’s detractors, 20% say he is unfit because he is “incompetent”; 12% say it’s because he’s “too old”; 10% say it’s because he’s “corrupt”; 9% say it’s because he’s “doing a bad job”; and 3% say it’s because he’s “dangerous.”

Trump’s numbers, meanwhile, are nearly reversed, with 21% of his detractors saying he’s unfit because he is dangerous, 17% saying it’s because he’s corrupt, 6% saying it’s because he’s incompetent, 5% saying it’s because “he did a bad job during his first term”; and just 2% saying it’s because he is too old. (Biden is 80; Trump is 77.)’

Rejection of the Democrat and Republican candidates spiked after their June 27, 2024 ‘Debate’.

Elizabeth Bruenig, a staff-writer about Theology AND Politics for The Atlantic, described her headache on the day after, June 28, 2024.

‘The first presidential debate of this election cycle is over, and what a depressing spectacle it was. I can’t remember feeling guilty watching a campaign event before, but seeing the exchanges between Joe Biden and Donald Trump felt like participating in elder abuse [….]

Biden was particularly ill-served by the proceedings. From the moment he shuffled onstage and muttered his first answer in a hushed and wheezing monotone, it was clear that he is too old for the job […]

Trump, meanwhile, was much the same as he always has been, […] He ignored every question posed to him, repeating bizarre lies (for instance, it does not appear that “hundreds of thousands” of people are being murdered by migrants in New York or anywhere else) until his time ran out.’

Yet … The Atlantic and writer Michael Scherer offered Trump an uncritical field for insupportable nonsense on January 4, 2026, 10 days ago and the day after he’d overseen the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores and the murder of over 100 in Venezuela.

The Atlantic, Jan 4 2026. ‘In a telephone interview this morning, President Donald Trump issued a not-so-veiled threat against the new Venezuelan leader, Delcy Rodríguez, saying that “if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” referring to Nicolás Maduro, now residing in a New York City jail cell. Trump made clear that he would not stand for Rodríguez’s defiant rejection of the armed U.S. intervention that resulted in Maduro’s capture.

During our call, Trump, who had just arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach, was in evident good spirits, and reaffirmed to me that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to American intervention. “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” he said, describing the island—a part of Denmark, a NATO ally—as “surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.” And in discussing Venezuela’s future, he signaled a clear shift away from his previous distaste for regime change and nation building, rejecting the concerns of many in his MAGA base. “You know, rebuilding there and regime change, anything you want to call it, is better than what you have right now. Can’t get any worse,” he said.’

18 months ago, July 11, 2024, the New York Times editorialized on Donald Trump’s ruination of the Republican Party and bemoaned him as a Candidate. Trump was ‘DANGEROUS IN WORD, DEED AND ACTION’

Yet …. the New York Times and CNN and every Legacy Newspaper and Network failed to investigate gaping impossibilities in the Official Story of ‘Attempted Assassination’ of the Candidate in Butler, Pennsylvania on the following Saturday, July 13.

The New York Times and CNN even added red daubing as ‘blood’ in their Sunday coverage of the event. I detailed their doctorings of reality in Substack Posts of July 2024.

‘How did trajectory of the ‘BULLET’ drop almost 3 inches below ‘the upper part’ of Trump’s right ear milliseconds after its virtually supersonic ‘piercing’.

How does Big Media (CNN in tandem with the New York Times) dare to present such transparent NONSENSE?

TRUMP’S RIGHT HAND IS NOW STREAKED WITH RED

The pair have combined to REDDEN with FAKE BLOOD Trump’s red hand. You may remember video or stills of Trump’s responses and his right hand in the first second we hear a “Pop—Pop—Pop.”

You can watch it in the video by ‘Tim Truth’ on his Bitchute channel between 10:19 and 10:24. Well worth seeing!’

Had the NY Times, CNN, et cetera been honest about the obvious fraudulence of Trump’s ‘Attempted Assassination’, we likely would be spared the lawlessness of his second Term and the murders and perils of a January 2026 that STILL REMAINS within more Fulfillment of his Masters’ Fantasies.

Who and What Will Be Tough, Honest and Compassioate Enough to Stop the Second Trump Administration’s Predations NOW?

Where, then, are We, the People, and our Media and our Elected Representatives on January 14, 2026? What more do we NEED to SEE to see about Trump Ad 2.0?

Are more proofs needed that Donald J Trump is ‘Unfit’ to be U.S. President. Can his crimes against International Law of bombing civilians, targeting for death or kidnapping Governments’ high officials, and claiming to usurp whole Nations’ peoples and rights be more … unabashed and self-declared. On January 11 he posted on his TruthSocial a doctored Wikipedia addition that makes him ‘Acting President of Venezuela’/

Can Trump’s and his Administration’s denials of Obvious Murder by an I.C.E. (Immigration Customs and Enforcement) Agent be more defensive and deceitful—more removed from realities?

RENEE NICOLE MACKLIN GOOD seconds before three shots from ICE Agent Jonathan Ross killed her on January 8, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

KRISTI NOEM, Secretary of Homeland Security for the U.S., said on Jan. 7 that Renée Good ‘ “proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism”.’

Videos compiled by CNN show definitively that Good sought to drive away from the confrontation with two ICE agents and that Ross stood BESIDE the front left fender of Good’s Honda Pilot as she tried to drive away.

CNN’s Roy Sanchez recounted on Jan. 10 the sequence that videos show and bystanders report.

‘In Ross’ video, she turns the steering sharply toward the right, away from the officers.

“She backed up and turned her wheels away from them to drive down the road,” Perzana recalled.

Three gunshots explode in rapid succession, according to multiple videos reviewed by CNN. In Ross’ video, the shooting is not visible, but the shots are heard as the phone camera in his hand jostles further and then faces the house behind Ross. Bystanders can be seen outside the house.

The officer first shoots into her windshield and then at close range through the open driver’s side window, other videos show.’

Michigan State Senator STEPHANIE CHANG wrote in a Detroit Free Press Op-Ed about dozens of other prize-winning individuals in the U.S. detained by ICE in 2025.

This week, a total of 10 Attorneys in the U.S. Department of Justice resigned from their positions to protest the DOJ’s lack of investigation into Renée Good’s killing and its focus instead on Good as a possible “ ‘domestic terrorist’ “.

‘Six lawyers from the US attorney’s office in Minnesota quit on Tuesday over the department’s reluctance to investigate the shooter of Renee Nicole Good, the New York Times reported.

Among them is Joseph H Thompson, who was second in command at the office and led a large-scale fraud inquiry last year that led in part to the Trump administration sending a surge of immigration agents into the state....

Separately, four leaders of a crucial division in the US justice department have also resigned. The lawyers left the civil rights division, which has a criminal investigations unit that investigates the use of force by police officers, according to MS Now, citing three people it said were briefed about the departures.’

Today, Jan. 15, Trump again threatened to deploy U.S. Troops through his available instruemtn of the Insurrection Act, the night after another ICE Agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg.

Minnepolis Mayor JACOB FREY noted the programmed “chaos”. He said in a news-conference with Police Chief BRIAN O’HARA: ‘ "We have approximately 600 police officers in Minneapolis ... and there are approximately 3,000 ICE agents in the area," Frey said. "We have ICE agents throughout our city and throughout our state who, along with Border Patrol, are creating chaos. This is not the path we should be on in America." ‘

CBS News in Minnesota presented lists of regional and national trigger-points.

Greenland

Can Trump’s threats to deploy U.S. Military into more disastrous seizure of property be more plain?

From Al Jazeera.

Note the under-reported underground wealth in Greenland behind Trump Ad 2.0’s grab! Again from Al Jazeera.

‘But Greenland is also home to mineral riches, including rare earths. According to a 2023 survey, 25 of 34 minerals deemed “critical raw materials” by the European Commission were found in Greenland. Scientists believe the island could also have significant oil and gas reserves.

However, Greenland does not carry out the extraction of oil and gas, and its mining sector is opposed by its Indigenous population. The island’s economy is largely reliant on its fishing industry at the moment.’

From the U.K.’s oft-circumspect-unto-deceitful but sometimes useful Guardian.

‘Donald Trump remains intent on “conquering” Greenland, the Danish foreign minster has said, as crucial talks with US officials failed to solve a “fundamental disagreement” that has led to unprecedented tensions between Washington and a Nato ally.

It is “absolutely not necessary” for the US to seize Greenland, a largely self-governing part of the Danish kingdom, the Danish foreign minster, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said late on Wednesday.’

Again, day after day, week after week, year after year, one decade now: How MUCH MORE do we NEED to SEE?

