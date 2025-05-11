You might want to play ROGER’S, KIRK’S and DON’’S great music with this Post.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ‘If There Were a Fountain’ If there were a Fountain, Man-made, in every City and Town Across our Earth To the Mothers who gave us birth— Shrines of Fealty and Duty forming something like An umbilical cord That feeds, then releases, yet binds— Worshipping Life and Creation and Peace— All would be well, Eliot, Bobby and Elliott. May 11, 2025

DPRAM’S Instrumental of ‘My Mother’s Spirit Speaks to Me’ with ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone, KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone, and DON VAPPIE Guitar

