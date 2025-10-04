Oct 4 2025

A piece I first wrote in 2002 for the ceremony at Stanford U, honoring the guy who likely saved my life by his being principal in awarding a Stegner Fellowship to me, age 20, in Spring of 1971. The “Class” chosen to come together in the 1971-71 Stanford includes friends still to this day—Hunt Hawkins, Michael Rogers, April Smith, Scott Turow, Tom Zigal—and one especially dear one past—Chuck Kinder. “Dick” Scowcroft was the sensibility who selected and who gently guided us through the next year.

Photos of some of the Class in the banner-card above are from Nicola Manupelli’s very tender and astute book about Chuck Kinder and Diane Cecily, Domani é Un Posto Enorme, or Tomorrow Is a Huge Place.

IF THAT CAT WERE KIND—REMEMBERING DICK SCOWCROFT

Professor Richard Scowcroft stands in a doorway of his and Anne’s house on the Stanford campus in May of 1972. We’re in the middle of a celebratory party. “Dick” holds a cocktail whose lip is topped with a green lime in his right hand. He smiles as he listens amid the burbling talk and energy around him. His tongue runs along his upper lip and his head tilts as playful remarks occur to him. His glasses glint in the light of late afternoon. His smile is like that of a lolling, observant, gray-to-white cat, placidly delighted by his company and ready to flick a kind and sheathed paw.

We’ve gathered to award Dick a Trophy. We’re Stanford’s Creative Writing Class of 1971-72. We’re Wallace Stegner Fellowship winners Allen Boatman, Bert Phillips and myself; Edith Mierlees Fellowship winners Glenn Godfrey of Belize and Chuck Kinder of West Virginia; and specially distinguished Graduate Students Hunt Hawkins, Fred Pfiel, Robert Roth, April Smith, Scott Turow, Anne West, Tom Zigal, and John Zimmarofski, and our lone Undergraduate, already published in Esquire and Rolling Stone, Michael Rogers.

The Trophy is centered by Softball of seamed Brass. It honors Dick as ‘Coach’ of our occasional and always loosely assembled ‘Creative Writing Softball Team.’ Navy-blue sweatshirts have also been ordered, the white block-letter inscription CREATIVE WRITING inked across the sweatshirt’s left breast.

Dick wears one with a face of proper appreciation for its whimsy.

He’s happy that our Class—his first after inheritance from his friend from Utah Wallace Stegner and years of famous Fellows such as Evan Connell, Tillie Olsen, Jim Harrison, Wendell Berry, Robert Stone, Larry McMurtry, Thomas McGuane, Judith Rascoe, …—has come along with camararderie and accomplishments. Michael’s novel, later titled Mindfogger, has been bought by Knopf. April has a story coming out in the Atlantic. Chuck and I have met with Doubleday about our respective novels Snakehunter and Good Intentions. Throughout Winter into Spring of 1972 the “work” read in our twice-weekly sessions of two hours in the Jones Room, 4th floor of Stanford’s age-burnished sandstone Graduate Library, has steadily uplifted we who heard it and commented with encouragements afterward.

We’ve all become friends, and Dick was our good “Coach.”

He sat at one end of our long oaken table with head thoughtfully bent or gaze looking ceiling-ward, those Autumn and Winter Terms at Stanford. Sometimes he chuckled. Sometimes his lips parted in wonder. He never directed our responses. He gave what he thought and felt.

“It’s very funny, isn’t it?” Dick said about Hunt Hawkins’ dead-pan interaction with the Jack of a Jack-in-the-Box. “You can smell the wood—and the popcorn,” he said about Glenn Godfrey’s depiction of a boy’s pleasures in the remove of a tropical movie-theater. “It’s like Hemingway—the descriptions are so exact and sparse—if Hemingway loosened up and let himself be somewhat surreal,” he said about a Chapter from Chuck.

We all benefited from his care and keenness. Toward me in his ground-floor Office before Stanford’s Christmas break he maintained a wincing, pained perplexity, following his reading of Chapters meant to close Good Intentions that I typed out through a pretty-much-sleepless jag of five days and nights. He looked as if he feared I might explode and leave little more than a stain. “I mean, Don, the feverishness is real, of course, and I believe the intensity—but Dostoyevsky didn’t just write!”

Dick’s own writing is wrought with care and humor for his characters. Over the past month [this was Spring of 2002], I’ve read his last novels, Wherever She Goes and The Ordeal of Dudley Dean.

Both are comedies about moral quests. Their protagonists, Andrew “Andy” Huckins and Dudley Dean, resemble Dick. Their styles are sophisticated and light--like those of Muriel Spark, Fats Waller, and Jane Austin—artists whom Dick enjoyed—but they’re grounded in gentle righteousness. They poke and swipe at pretentiousness. They pan the phony. They want to be free of inhibitions and intolerance. They feature heroines.

Parts made me laugh out loud.

Professor Dudley Dean remembers he and his wife-to-be, Hannah, undergraduates in Mormom Utah, embarking agreeably on the trysts that prove to be their liberation.

He says merely: ‘And so I had to find a drug store.’

In Wherever She Goes the widowed, numbly grieving ad-man Andrew Huckins is re-united with his older sister, Mary Faye. Mary Faye is herself a widow, surviving her wealthy husband Willard, and flown from the town of Fairview into a tour of Europe.

She and Andrew come together in Madrid, Spain. Mary Faye is pleased to make wait-persons and hairdressers happy with her“little gifts,” bestowed with commonplace effusions. She pulls Andrew out for daily sight-seeing, drinks and dinner. He begins to steal little amounts of her money.

Mary Faye discovers the thefts and Andrew admits them as some resort from his grief. He tells her a consoling story, the sentimental fiction that

about a sheet-mending Spanish woman who toils every morning outside the depressively bleak hotel-room … from which Mary Faye has rescued him. He makes them—even his idolized sheet-mender—a little happier than they were.

I remember, too, Dick’s ironical courage in dealing with his Parkinson’s disease. April, Chuck and I visited him in Palo Alto three years before his passing in 2001. By then “the shakes” that were sporadic quivers in 1971-72 were “a constant hazard.” He reached with a trembling but determined arm toward his tumbler three years ago.

“The Hand,” Dick said. “Now I’ll start nodding. Like—was it Nana, the dog, when Nick and Nora set her out her drink?”

You’re a champ, we told him, and such easy company when you’re nodding.

Then, though, that balmy and Rhododendron-scented afternoon in the Scowcrofts’ 1960s Moderne house on Stanford’s campus, Dick was steady in his sly beaming. April and Scott and Botticelli-locked John Zimmarofski, main agents for this commemoration, presented Dick with his Trophy.

He lifted it like a triumphant Manager with his left hand, the hand without a drink. “To a great Season!”

He looked next at Anne, standing aside, cheerful and elegant and bemused. “Come over here, dear,” Dick said.

They both held the Brass Softball aloft, mock-bowing before the Kodak

and other photographs eagerly being shot.

“My Coach,” Dick said about Anne to us.

