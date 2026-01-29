'ICE Out!' All-In Jan 30 and 31. Demonstrations and Teach-Ins and Planning-Sessions moving FORWARD beyond Borders this Coming Weekend!
As we'd hoped from last weekend!
Jan 29 2026
4. And Plans are afoot for a GENERAL STRIKE across Minnesota, the United States and ‘“ ‘round the world’”.
Jan 30 and 31 will MULTIPLY Events and Engagement of the ‘ICE Out!” Strike that so succeeded last Friday.
https://laist.com/news/los-angeles-activities/la-nationwide-ice-out-protests-what-to-know-about-call-to-action
Just as we’d hoped last Sunday might fast arise to honor Renée and Alex … and dozens, hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands more!