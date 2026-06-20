"I Don't Want To So Tasteless / That I Don't Know Lena Horne"

June 20, 2026
I hope that you dig the video … a part, I hope, of saving us from encirclement by Space X/xAI, Open AI, Anthropic, et cetera.
“I Don’t Want To Be A Racist / I Don’t Want To Go To Mars”
(Hey, Let’s All Shun, Leave and Crash Space X/xAI, Open AI, Anthropic, Et cetera, Et cetera!)
I don’t want to be a racist
I don’t want to go to Mars
I don’t want to be so tasteless
That I don’t know Lena Horne
I don’t want to buy Space X
I don’t want choices by A.I.
I don’t want to be so graceless and so wicked
That I would let Elon’s Grok strip a child
I don’t want to be so helpless
That I would turn Women into Robots
I don’t want to censor anyone’s Speech
Because it tells the Truth about trillionaires’ Plots
I won’t let my lifetime’s Earnings
Be invested in a Fund
That turns Banks’ and Neo-Colonial Speculators’
Bad Debts into their Big Wins.
I won’t let the NASDAQ
Blow my Savings into inflating Demons such as Musk.
I am my family and friends.
We and More of bright and blooming Masses,
Hundreds millions unto billions
Strong in What we know Now,
Refuse to let the Few’s mad, rapacious Evil
Build more Prisons from our Futures.
We in our boundless Genius
Will shun and leave all such Musk Mush,
Gather in our numbers, our Love and Ideas,
Create Peace from our Plenty on this Planet, our Earth.
June 20 2026