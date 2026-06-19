June 18 2026

Today’s song. Video later. Please

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“I Don’t Want To Be A Racist” (Peace and Plenty beyond SpaceX/xAI) I don’t want to be a racist I don’t want to go to Mars I don’t want to be so tasteless That I don’t know Lena Horne I don’t want to buy Space X I don’t want choices by A.I. I don’t want to be so graceless and so wicked That I would let Grok strip a child I don’t want to be so helpless That I would turn Women into Robots I don’t want to censor anyone’s Speech Because it tells the Truth about trillionaires’ Plots I won’t let my lifetime’s Earnings Be invested in a Fund that turns Bad Debts Into Big Wins for Banks. I won’t let the NASDAQ Force my Savings into inflating the demon Elon. I and my family and friends-- We and More of bright and blooming Masses, Hundreds millions unto billions Strong in what we know now-- Refuse to let the Few’s mad, rapacious Evil Build more Prisons from our Futures. We in our boundless Genius Will shun and leave all such nonsense, Gather in our Numbers, our Love and Ideas, Create peace from God's and Gods' plenty on this Earth. June 18 2026