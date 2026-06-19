"I Don't Want To Be A Racist / I Don't Want To Go To Mars"
Crashing Space X/ xAI before its $Trillions-grabbing nonsense falls on us.
June 18 2026
Today’s song. Video later. Please
“I Don’t Want To Be A Racist”
(Peace and Plenty beyond SpaceX/xAI)
I don’t want to be a racist
I don’t want to go to Mars
I don’t want to be so tasteless
That I don’t know Lena Horne
I don’t want to buy Space X
I don’t want choices by A.I.
I don’t want to be so graceless and so wicked
That I would let Grok strip a child
I don’t want to be so helpless
That I would turn Women into Robots
I don’t want to censor anyone’s Speech
Because it tells the Truth about trillionaires’ Plots
I won’t let my lifetime’s Earnings
Be invested in a Fund that turns Bad Debts
Into Big Wins for Banks. I won’t let the NASDAQ
Force my Savings into inflating the demon Elon.
I and my family and friends--
We and More of bright and blooming Masses,
Hundreds millions unto billions
Strong in what we know now--
Refuse to let the Few’s mad, rapacious Evil
Build more Prisons from our Futures.
We in our boundless Genius
Will shun and leave all such nonsense,
Gather in our Numbers, our Love and Ideas,
Create peace from God's and Gods' plenty on this Earth.
June 18 2026