How Rich Canada Is in Resources: Mark Carney Can't Hide

April 3, 2025

I’ll follow up with a Video soon that I hope will also be useful toward exposing the “Carnage” wrought by the admitted “elitist” and “globalist” on every Continent and most particularly in Canada.

Mark Carney Can’t Hide How Rich Canada in Resources Canada Is and How Prosperous Canadians Should Be

For all the Ballyhooed Bluster of a Faux ‘War’ between Mark Carney and his fellow World Economic Forum Go-Fer Donald Trump, the one-month-old Prime Minister of Canada can’t hide or dodge the suffering that he and the Liberal Party have visited on Working-Class and Middle-Class Canadians over the past 10 years of Justin Trudeau’s Government.

Canadians as individuals and families should be the RICHEST of any population, per capita, of any Citizens on Earth.

Please see again this Graphic of the 10 Leading Nations in Natural Resources’ Value.

Russia heads Nations with $75 Trillion in ‘Natural resources value.’ The U.S. is 2nd with $45 Trillion. Then Saudi Arabia—$34.4 Trillion. Canada 4th with 33.2 Trillion. Iran 5th with $27.3 Trillion. Moving to the right-hand column: China 6th, Brazil 7th with $21.8 Trillion, and Australia $19.9 Trillion, Iraq $15.9 Trillion, and Venezuela $14.3 Trillion.

You may find it heartening to see how much is POTENTIAL to enrich ALL of these Nations’ peoples. By my quick count, $224.9 TRILLION is the total from the left-hand Column of Russia #1 through Iran #5. The right-hand column, from China #6 to Venezuela #10, totals, I think, $94.9. The sum of the Top 10 Nations ‘Natural resources value’ is thus $318.8 TRILLION. Plenty, plenty, plenty to solve every material problem and remove every body’s hunger.

Now let’s do arithmetic with Canada. Population of the Great North, land of my birth, may be rounded to its highest million in 2025—42 million. Let’s divide Canada’s ‘Natural Resources’ Value’ of $33.2 Trillionby 42 million. What do we see? We see that each Canadian has a wealth of $790,476 and 19 cents. Pretty good!

Now let’s do Russia. Russia leads the world in Natural Resources’ Value (by such Value you may see why and how Russia is such a target for this War and that). Its populaton of 144 million is about 340% greater than Canada’s . We see that arithmetic arrives at Russia’s Natural Resources Value of $75 Trillion and its population of 144 million dividing into the roundish sum of $520,833 and 33 cents per Russian.

Ah, but then we look at the relatively disadvantaged United States. Yes, we here in the U.S. are 2nd among Nations with Natural Resources’ Value of 45 Trillion. However, the U.S. population is $340.1 million. Dividing $45 Trillion by $340 million leaves us with essentially $132,353 per U.S. Citizen.

That is, individual Canadians’ wealth as measured by share of their Natural Resources Value is almost exactly SIX times—yes, 600%—greater than individuals’ share in the U.S. $790K, say, beside the poor, l’il ol’ $132K sum of each person here in the United States. (You may see why Donald Trump’s deliberately nonsensical and provocative Blather include real fantasies of “annexing” Canada—even as his Blather is mainly meant to bolster the Banker and one-month-old Prime Minister Carney as a Candidate.)

URLS

1. https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Ftop-10-countries-by-total-natural-resources-wealth-v0-usjurldjdpx91.jpg%3Fauto%3Dwebp%26s%3D1c79d4d2e15b749ef6080d0792bf3c38c96da0c8&rdt=39112

2. https://georank.org/economy/canada#google_vignette