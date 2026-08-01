How Lines from Homer Make Odysseus' and his Men's Blinding of the Cyclops named Polyphemus JUMP, burning, from the page--translation by Richmond Lattimore, 1967.

August 1 2026
We may imagine what MIGHT have been done with a $250 million Budget.
‘Let’s now go to the multiple layers that Literature conveys. We turn to Richmond Lattimore’s translation, published in 1967. Let’s see how alive the words of Homer make a scene. Odysseus uses a pointed olive beam to blind the Cyclops. He prepares both his weapon and his soldiers.
We begin Lattimore’s translation around line 375 of Book 10. ‘Then I shoved the beam underneath a deep bed of cinders, waiting for it to heat, and I spoke to all my companions in words of courage, so none should be in a panic, and back out; but when the beam of olive, green as it was, was nearly at the point of catching fire and glowed, terribly incandescent, 380 then I brought it close up from the fire and my friends about me stood fast. Some great divinity breathed courage into us. They seized the beam of olive, sharp at the end, and leaned on it into the eye, while I from above leaning my weight on it twirled it, like a man with a brace-and-bit who bores into 385 a ship timber, and his men from underneath, grasping the strap on either side whirl it, and it bites resolutely deeper. So seizing the fire-point-hardened timber we twirled it in his eye, and the blood boiled around the hot point, so that the blast and scorch of the burning ball singed all his eyebrows 390 and eyelids, and the fire made the roots of his eye crackle. As when a man who works as a blacksmith plunges a screaming great ax blade or plane into cold water, treating it for temper, since this is the way steel is made strong, even so Cyclops’ eye sizzled about the beam of the olive. 395 He gave a giant horrible cry and the rocks rattled to the sound, and we scuttled away in fear. He pulled the timber out of his eye, and it blubbered with plenty of blood, then when he had frantically taken it in his hands and thrown it away, he cried aloud to the other Cyclopes, who live 400 around him in their own caves along the windy pinnacles.’
You see?