How Lines from Homer Make Odysseus' and his Men's Blinding of the Cyclops named Polyphemus JUMP, burning, from the page--translation by Richmond Lattimore, 1967.

August 1 2026

We may imagine what MIGHT have been done with a $250 million Budget.

‘Let’s now go to the multiple layers that Literature conveys. We turn to Richmond Lattimore’s translation, published in 1967. Let’s see how alive the words of Homer make a scene. Odysseus uses a pointed olive beam to blind the Cyclops. He prepares both his weapon and his soldiers.

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