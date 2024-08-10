Usine-workers hung socks of wool
To drip and dry on these porches.
Their socks would be soaked
By pulp mills' furnaces,
Wet as salmon and smelly too--
And maybe scaley, double too!--
Despite wives' best efforts to clean them!
When one River, the Sant Maurice,
The River of three mouths
To the Atlantic's Sant Laurent,
Swelled its banks, big and rough
With snow's run-off,
Cutters' logs lay thick as tobacco leaves,
Rolled up among slices and traps
Of ice on the Fleuve.
Then, though--like memories lived now--
Drivers' gangs couldn't care 'bout fear.
How those Draveur fellows
Skipped from their boats!
How they skipped in calk-boots
Across the River's shifting floor
Of logs and icy water
With their balancing, hooked poles!
Like jaunty aerialists--
Like Walendas--
Or Charlie Chaplin,
Buster Keaton, Marcel Cerdan--
Les Draveurs courage was complete, every day,
Because it had to be.
Les Draveurs came out
With the Spring's Flood-time
And its Harvests
Of Berries, Beets, Pears--
Quebec's land replendant green with Snows gone.
Les Draveurs' courage and skills fostered
Les Canadiens,
Ever the home-team
Le Quebec, Les Champions
Of the National Hockey League,
Its Stanley CupMontreal's 23 years all-told,
16 times between 1956 and 1979,
Belonging to Toe Blake, Elmer Lach, Richards',
Geoffrion, Moore, Beliveau, Plante,
Cournoyer, Dryden, Lemaire, Lafleur, ...
1950s, '60s. '70s, '80s, ..
Generations, La! As the Rocket's
Red glare of onrushing headlights-like doom
(Terry Sawchuck) become emblem
Of workers who spoke French
While their bosses (Clarence Campbell!) didn't.