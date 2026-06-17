'Hortencia' with KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE

June 17 2026
KIDD JORDAN on Tenor Saxophone and MORIKEBA KOUYATE on Kora accompanied me in the recording of 16 Poems and Songs. Kidd is a great musician and educator, raised in Crowley, Louisiana and native for seven decades in New Orleans, knighted as a Chevalier of France in 1984. Morikeba maintains the transcendent excellence of a Griot family in Senegal, over four centuries in its lineage.
They played with complete commitment and sympathy over the two hours in which we rolled with Rick G. Nelson our Engineer in the Marigny Studio.
ARISTIDE PHILLIP, then just graduated from his position as Editor of the Southern University newspaper in Baton Rouge, seemed to be in several places at the same time with his video-camera!
‘Hortencia’
Hortencia's face changes
In flashes and guises.
Her eyes and teeth gleam
Like Indians' arrows.
With laughter vibrato
Like a charming child's.
Hotencia leans over social
Tables to stir talk.
Above the hotel room's phone,
Though, Hottencia's brow creases
With compassion
As a patient
She's called tells
The Psicilogo his problems.
Her clothes for the street
Display many pockets,
Her boots like a Governor's--
Or, bettter yet, a buccaneer's.
About her apartment, though,
Hortencia pads barefoot
Beside her five shelves
Of the Complete Works of Sigmund Freud
In Portuguese,
Strong like a gymnast,
Her skin of cocoa-butter brown,
And again like an Indian in some Forest.