'Hortencia' with KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE

June 17 2026

KIDD JORDAN on Tenor Saxophone and MORIKEBA KOUYATE on Kora accompanied me in the recording of 16 Poems and Songs. Kidd is a great musician and educator, raised in Crowley, Louisiana and native for seven decades in New Orleans, knighted as a Chevalier of France in 1984. Morikeba maintains the transcendent excellence of a Griot family in Senegal, over four centuries in its lineage.

They played with complete commitment and sympathy over the two hours in which we rolled with Rick G. Nelson our Engineer in the Marigny Studio.

ARISTIDE PHILLIP, then just graduated from his position as Editor of the Southern University newspaper in Baton Rouge, seemed to be in several places at the same time with his video-camera!

‘Hortencia’