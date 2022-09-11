September 11, 2022 On the occasion of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in April 2021 I wrote a piece that highlit remarks and association of that late Royal.

The Duke / the Prince comes to mind again, as ‘33 million mourn', we’re told, the passing of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth.

Amid this present round of Big Media saturating our Mass Mind with Tributes, Processions, and Songs that extol and console the Royal Family, we may wish to remember how much of Colonial and Neo-Colonial / Neo-Liberal THEFT of Resources as well as MURDER of generations’ freedoms and enrichment, across Africa and Asia. Eurasia and the Americas, this Queen upheld during the 70 years of her ‘Reign.’

$30 billion to her Family per year is a modest estimate. Nothing in return for working-people’s well-being is a certain legacy.

We may wish to remember, too, that the Sex Pistols’ snarl of “God Save The Queen” (‘God save the queen / The fascist regime / They made you a moron / … / Oh, God save history / God save your mad parade / Oh, Lord, God have mercy / All crimes are paid / … / God save the queen / We mean it, man /And there is no future / In England's dreaming / …’) was #1 in the United Kingdom last June.

Now let me go to the piece of April 2021, ‘His Royal Highness the “Deadly Virus”, as posted among my Flipping the Script blogs on the We Are Revolutions and You Are Here to Shine website.

This piece links to an excerpt, ‘Lords of a Feudal New World Order’, from 2002’s book ‘ “9/11” ' Facing Our Fascist State. And this excerpt features paragraphs on Prince Philip’s close relationship with Prince Bernhard of Holland, a NAZI of 1934 who was central to initiating the ‘Bilderberg Group’ in 1954. I hope that you’ll be moved to check out that whole piece and its links. The ‘Presumed Superiority’ of Royal Families, along with Groups such as the Bilderbergers and Trustees of the World Economic Forum, leads directly, I think, to our suffering from these Tiny Fews’s conceits and criminality in continuing, evil Plague Years of ‘COVID’ Pretexts, even as we masses refuse such plights and change our worlds.

Here begins the post from April 2021 that excerpts ‘Lords of a Feudal New Order’ from 2002’s book, “ ‘9/11’ “ Facing Our Fascist State.

Centuries of Evil Nonsense and "Presumed Superiority" Are Embodied in Prince Philip's Wish to be Reincarnated "as a Deadly Virus"

In 1988 Prince Philip of England told Deutsche Press Agentur in Germany that if he was reincarnated he would "like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation."

Seven years earlier, the Prince told People magazine: 'Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival.... We have no option. If it isn't controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war.'

You can hear the Prince's statements on BANDCAMP through the recording there of a Speech of September 2009 by the IMAGINARY Chairman Emeritus of an imaginary secret-society known as the Highest Of All Believers In Bamboozlement (the HOABIB). Chairman Emeritus Alexander Ben Post-Serial is modeled on the voice and hubris of David Rockefeller, also 94 in 2009, but this Chairman turns renegade and apostle for compassionate change among the HOABIBans. I wrote Post-Serials Speech as a satire for Bill Jablonski's website puppetgov.com, as World Health Organization-platformed threats regarding Swine Flu and 'Viruses and Vaccines' alarmed both of us then, Autumn 2009….’

The excerpt from ‘Lords of a Feudal New Order’ begins with a section that’s headed ‘Secret Bodies for Population Control.’ This section naturally calls up the allied Princes, Philip and Bernhard. Oh, and in 2008’s book, The World Is Turning …, a book that includes both … Fascist State and 2005’s To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “, two Commentators are introduced to reflect on history of the ‘Ruling Few’ and the Few’s moves to severely reduce the number of people on Earth as part of their nonsensical but unrelenting ‘New World Order.’ The Commentators are meant to be fit for a Pub or the sign for a Pub: Auld Krow and Sid the Elephant. Below, you can meet Sid and his wry friend Auld Krow.

‘Secret Bodies for 'Population Control'

What may we gather to be general objectives of the 'New World Order' as foreseen by the Ruling Few and those they fund?

One goal they've often stated is extermination of much of the Earth's human population.

…

In 1961 Prince Philip--himself descended from a 19th-century King of Denmark and a British-installed King of Greece--enlisted another European noble, Prince Bernhard of Holland, to head the British chapter of the newly formed World Wildlife Fund. The WWF has since become famous for protecting elephants and worrying about the environment.

(Sid: All this time, I thought they DID care about me!

Auld Crow: Have you checked your feed-bag, Friend.)

Prince Bernhard has had a history of serving world-changing organizations. He joined the German Nazi Party in 1934 and helped it and other interests by gathering intelligence for the I. G. Farben cartel, Standard Oil's main partner in supplying oil to the German military during World War II.

After WWII, Prince Bernhard promoted the United Nations. And in 1954 he hosted a first gathering of financiers, nobility and politicians that subsequently became annual and famous or notorious. It was named after its first location, a Hotel--the Bilderberg Group.‘

Princes Bernhard and Philip had much in common apart from their titles; all four of Philip's sisters married Nazis. The two also shared ties to bankers. David Rockefeller, for instance, his generation's most visible banker, has attended every meeting of the secretive Bilderberg Group. Bilderbergers' meetings are nexuses for old agendas; European nobles such as Philip and Bernhard and Western financiers such as Rockerfellers have been concerned for more than a century with reducing the number of 'people' on Earth.’

Here, this September 11, 2022, friends on Substack, I’ll begin to leave off excerpts from April 2021’s post, occasioned then by Prince Philip’s passing, and excerpts from my three “ ‘9/11’ “ books. I do hope that you’ll hop over to We Are Revolutions and You Are Here to Shine and that the ‘survey’ there of the always assuming ‘Lords of a Feudal New World Order’ does add some fuel to your already unique fire. The World Is Turning of 2008 includes both 2002’s “ ‘9/11’ “ Facing Our Fascist State and 2005’s To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ and it’s available whole as a PDF on Ur1Light.com.

From the April 2021 post, you may wish to remember North Carolina not so long ago—’One of the Progressive States with Laws Providing for the Sterilization of the Mentally Unfit.’

You may want to review inbreeding among would-be ‘Elites’ and rituals and international drug-dealing among ‘Secret Societies’ such as ‘Skull and Bones.’

Have a great and productive day!