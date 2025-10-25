The Westward Hibiscus Plant in our Front Yard—just coming into bloom two weeks ago, with Bees beginning to attend.

October 25 2025

A Pictorial Review of what’s been growing on the Front Lawn … before we install the Ballroom.

Today’s yield from the Hibiscus Plants, Eastward and Westward, totaled 311 blossoms. Plenty for Tea, Jam, … These beauties and bounties are gift of just two Cuttings from Tasha in 2023. They survived New Orleans’ once-in-a-blue-moon Week of Snow last January. They’re blessings and booms.

October 23, looking East through the Westward Hibiscus, joining with Avocado Tree, and thus bridged to the Eastward blossoming Plant. With Aloe, Cactus, Basil, and just a Stalk or two of Okra visible to your right in the Window-Seat Garden.

New Orleans is paradisal for Plants Propagating. Add water when rain is short and you and Okra, Basil, Eggplants, Herbs, even (we didn’t know till they showed themselves) Cantelope!

The Westward Hibiscus.

Eastward Hibiscus, blossoming beside Japanese Magnolia tree.

The Mightiest Okra, Emerald Green, the Okra that wants to be a Tree, with its offshoots also ascendant and bearing Pods every day, early October.

One Tabasco Pepper Plant with its red fire-crackers racing between the Stalks and Pods of Clemson Spineless Okra.

And more Basil, standing up thick before the Eastward Hibiscus and the Avocado that’s also regrown after last January’s storm.

We didn’t even know that we / Tasha had planted Cantelope with more Basil and Tabasco in the little bed beside Westward Hibiscus. Yet—Voila! Succulent beyond any Cantelope I’ve had through a Supermarket.

What I seek to again convey with this latest installment of Greenhorn Gardening—if we can do it, you can do it, and enjoy a Plenty, too!

