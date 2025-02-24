Hey, $2.5 Trillion Could Do a Lot of Good. Part One of Reviewing Trump/Musk 2025 in the Introduction to Readings Against Fascism.

February 23, 2025

Dear friends and other readers,

One month into the second Donald-Trump-as-President Administration of the United States, let me offer a Review here that also serves to introduce a Series of Readings Against Fascism. I hope this Review and the Series will help us to learn from the past and understand what’s really going on now.

Most importantly, I think, it poses possibilities for what “We ourselves can do.”

What can be done for our societies’ wealth with the many Millions unto Billions unto even Trillions of Dollars that the team of Trump and Musk pose as saving from the United States’ Department of Defense and the Internal Revenue Service’s collection of Individual Income Tax?

Can billions go to the millions injured or bereaved by ‘vaccines’? Can roads be rebuilt? Can mRNA operating-systems in ‘vaccines’ and in ‘foods’ and in ANYTHING be scrapped and banned? And again—most importantly, I think—what can we, We Masses, say—do for each other Amid the Changes Roiling among us now?

What may we see as Motives and Objectives that are really behind the unprecedented Executive Orders by Donald Trump? What Motives and Objective may be behind the unprecedented exposures of Corruption and Fraud in Government by the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by Elon Musk?

The pair of Trump and Musk have exposed huge wastes and sabotages by the United States Agency for Internartional Development, USAID. Since it was begat in 1961 as companion to the Central Intelligence Agency, USAID has been instrument for Election-Fraud, Medical Sterilizations, Processed Food, Undermining of Trade Unions, sabotage of societies’ well-being in Haiti, Russia, Kenya, many more, and covert Overthrow of Governments in Yugoslavia, Romania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, the Ukraine, many more. Most obviously and laughably now, USAID is revealed as a vehicle for Absurd and Wasteful Expenditures. It appears to be a Phenomenal Money-Laundering Operation, a Great Toilet for flushing away Dirty Money.

We may see Musk’s and the DOGE’s exposure of USAID as a Cleansing Hand.

Trump on February 16 cited ‘the following items’—

Carolyn Grace on Feb. 2.

Trump has posed the prospect of removing United States’ Individual Income Tax and hence the Internal Revenue Service. Musk and DOGE have exposed fantastic amounts of money missing from the U.S. Treasury. Again, such exposure must be healthy for the ‘Tree-mendous” openings into reality that it brings—a Cleansing Hand.

New York Post Feb. 17.

‘Chaos Coordinator’ on Elon Musk’s X. February 16/

Individual Income Tax does indeed exceed every other source of Revenue for the I.R.S. Particularly it exceeds Corporations’ share of Taxation in the 2022 Year—by more than 600%—45.3% versus 6.5%

The disproportionate Share borne by Individual Taxes increased substantially in January 2025, growing to almost 52%.

How much money are we talking about? Hundreds of Billions unto Trillions of Dollars in Individual Income Taxes. Around $2.5 Trillion of such in 2022. $823 Billion in the one month of January 2025. Multiply 823 Billion x 12 Months in 2025 and we have … $9.86 TRILLION in Individual Income Taxes that could be saved and used … for benefits to society across the United States. Such amounts deployed for our, We Masses, well-being would surely be a Sweeping, Cleansing Hand.