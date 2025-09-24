"He's A George W." "This 'War on Terr'aur / Suits me just right / More "Terr'aur on you / Means more "Pow'aur" for me"

Sept 24 2025

Dear friends,

I’m very glad to see “ ‘9/11’ " rise more to millions’ consciousness through the ‘9/11 Files’ now broadcast by TUCKER CARLSON. The ‘Turning the Tide’ Conference that began in Washington DC with RICHARD GAGE’s address on September 10, the day that CHARLIE KIRK became another Pretext for Censorship, opened to more of welcome steps. Someday soon, I hope, mass consciousness of Supranational Financiers—the Rothschild Crime Family, say—as most capable and culpable of crimes against humanity (Us) such as “ ‘9/11’ “ and “ ‘COVID-19’ “ may become so widespread, active, compassionate and indignant that it becomes Networks’ News.

“He’s A George W” and “Homeland Security” both came to me, with melodies and choruses, in June 2002, as learned more about events of 9/11/01 and more about that day’s beneficiaries for the book that became “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State, published the next December.

Cheers and Onward!

“He’s A George W!” He’s a man of the earth / Without a callus He’s a man of war / Who’s never risked death He’s danced on the tables / Of a bar or two He’s a George W / He’s a George W Wh’all, he ran against John / And ran against Al What he had to say / You couldn’t rightly tell Except that he was / Everybody’s pal A friend to me / And a friend to you Anyway, what he say Doesn’t matter to what he’ll do He’s a George W / He’s a George W If he had a song to sing / It might go like this: “This Land is MY Land / This Land is my Friends’ Land / This Land is Enron’s / This land is Exxon’s From Cal-i-fornia to Ama-i-zonia From Arctic slaughters to Din’ai waters This land belongs to Just Us Few” He’s a George W / He’s a George W He’s somebody’s President, that’s for sure Born on third-base, he stole the White House— Another First Family friend of Fascists— Serving all God’s Billionaires who paid for him. “I don’t care what anyone who speaks African or Mexican says Americans can quit any Treaty That’s not in My interest Buy and burn all the gas I want to sell Because we had “ ‘9/11’ ‘ and “ ‘9/11’ “ And let us never forget and let me remind You about “ ‘9/11’ “ and “ ‘9/11’ “ And that freedom-hating evil That might be in your shoe! Oh, the “ ‘War on Tear’er’ “ Suits me just right Skyscrapers blow up-- Kids, let’s hear more about that goat Now we got “Tear’er” outside / And “Tear’er” inside! More “Tear’er” on you / Is more “Pow’aur” for me And Boys and Girls Let me tell you My Friends and my Masters Got plenty more “Tear’er” and Wars Fixin’ to go for us in this century He’s a George W / He’s a George W Ah, e’s somebody’s President, that’s for sure, But he’ll never be mine And I hope he’s not yours Just please keep in mind, my friends on this Side Ol’ George and Company Got spaceships they think are ready To fly from our Earth Once they’ve killed about six billion more People and ‘r done with it. He’s a George W / He’s a George W He’s a real pistol / One hell of a fraud The chosen Actor / For this Stage on Set For a “New World Order” And mass death-trip Therefore let me ask all Of you who hope and care out there: Just say No to George / No to George and George And Bill and Barack and Joe and Donald Any anyone else sellin’ more “Terr’aur” and War Instead, please, let’s us say Yes to doin’ what we ourselves can do! Because you got to know Ev’ry Century shows We who do the work can do whatever We want to do. We want to do! / We want to do! First, June 2002 Today, Sept 24 2025