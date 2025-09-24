Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

"He's A George W." "This 'War on Terr'aur / Suits me just right / More "Terr'aur on you / Means more "Pow'aur" for me"

At one time--2002--this 'man of War / Who's never risked death " was "the latest Actor / For this Stage on Set / For a 'New World Order / And mass Death-Trip"
Don Paul
Sep 24, 2025
Sept 24 2025

Dear friends,

I’m very glad to see “ ‘9/11’ " rise more to millions’ consciousness through the ‘9/11 Files’ now broadcast by TUCKER CARLSON. The ‘Turning the Tide’ Conference that began in Washington DC with RICHARD GAGE’s address on September 10, the day that CHARLIE KIRK became another Pretext for Censorship, opened to more of welcome steps. Someday soon, I hope, mass consciousness of Supranational Financiers—the Rothschild Crime Family, say—as most capable and culpable of crimes against humanity (Us) such as “ ‘9/11’ “ and “ ‘COVID-19’ “ may become so widespread, active, compassionate and indignant that it becomes Networks’ News.

“He’s A George W” and “Homeland Security” both came to me, with melodies and choruses, in June 2002, as learned more about events of 9/11/01 and more about that day’s beneficiaries for the book that became “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State, published the next December.

Cheers and Onward!

			“He’s A George W!” 

He’s a man of the earth / Without a callus 
He’s a man of war  / Who’s never risked death 
He’s danced on the tables / Of a bar or two 
		He’s a George W / He’s a George W 

Wh’all, he ran against John / And ran against Al
What he had to say / You couldn’t rightly tell
Except that he was / Everybody’s pal 
A friend to me / And a friend to you 
Anyway, what he say 
Doesn’t matter to what he’ll do 
		He’s a George W / He’s a George W 

If he had a song to sing / It might go like this: 
“This Land is MY Land / This Land is my Friends’ Land /
 This Land is Enron’s / This land is Exxon’s 
From Cal-i-fornia to Ama-i-zonia
From Arctic slaughters to Din’ai waters 
This land belongs to Just Us Few” 
		He’s a George W / He’s a George W 

He’s somebody’s President, that’s for sure
Born on third-base, he stole the White House— 
Another First Family friend of Fascists—
Serving all God’s Billionaires who paid for him. 
“I don’t care what anyone who speaks
African or Mexican says
Americans can quit any Treaty 
That’s not in My interest
Buy and burn all the gas I want to sell
Because we had “ ‘9/11’ ‘ and “ ‘9/11’ “
And let us never forget and let me remind
You about “ ‘9/11’ “ and “ ‘9/11’ “
And that freedom-hating evil
That might be in your shoe!

Oh, the “ ‘War on Tear’er’ “ 
Suits me just right Skyscrapers blow up--
Kids, let’s hear more about that goat
Now we got “Tear’er” outside / And “Tear’er” inside!
More “Tear’er” on you / Is more “Pow’aur” for me 
And Boys and Girls 
Let me tell you 
My Friends and my Masters
Got plenty more “Tear’er” and Wars 
Fixin’ to  go for us in this century 
			He’s a George W / He’s a George W 

Ah, e’s somebody’s President, that’s for sure,
But he’ll never be mine 
And I hope he’s not yours
Just please keep in mind, my friends on this Side
Ol’ George and Company 
Got spaceships they think are ready
To fly from our Earth
Once they’ve killed about six billion more 
People and ‘r  done with it.
			He’s a George W / He’s a George W 

He’s a real pistol / One hell of a fraud 
The chosen Actor / For this Stage on Set 
For a “New World Order”
And mass death-trip 
Therefore let me ask all 
Of you who hope and care out there:
Just say No to George / No to George and George 
And Bill and Barack and Joe and Donald
Any anyone else sellin’ more “Terr’aur” and War

Instead, please, let’s us say
Yes to doin’ what we ourselves can do!
Because you got to know 
Ev’ry Century shows 
We who do the work can do whatever
We want to do.
		We want to do!  /  We want to do!  

First, June 2002
Today, Sept 24 2025

