October 31, 2025

‘Cruelty is weakness’—JAMES JOYCE to his brother STANISLAUS in 1901. (1)

October 2025 sees the second Trump Administration—Trump Ad 2.0—cut funding for Special Education (2) and Community Development (3) across the United States, while remaining steadfast in its promise to deny food to 42 million tomorrow. (4)

• Cuts to Special Education came in the second week of October. ABC News quoted a Department of Education ‘leader’ that ‘several employees within the offices of Special Education Programs and the Rehabilitative Services Administration -- the two divisions that make up the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services (OSERS) -- were cut over the weekend.

The agency enforces the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the law creating a free and appropriate education for children with disabilities, and funds special education services to the tune of around $15 billion.’

In its first 60 days Trump Ad 2.0, with Elon Musk as its chainsaw-wielding symbol, nearly halved the Department of Education to around 2000 employees.

.At the start of the Trump administration, the department had just over 4,000 employees. After buyouts, early retirements, voluntary separations and a Reduction in Force, the agency was shrunk nearly in half earlier this year.

Multiple sources said several departmental offices have now been gutted again, including the offices of Communications and Outreach, Elementary and Secondary Education and other divisions.

• Community Development Fund Institutions, or CDFIs, were also crippled in stages by Trump Ad 2.0 this year. Reuters (Reuters!) reported: ‘the Trump administration withheld $324 million in funding appropriated by Congress for the nearly 1,400 CDFIs across the country, targeting them as part of a “woke” program that promotes a “partisan agenda,” “gender extremism” and “climate radicalism.” ‘

Fast forward to the Transparent Pretext of a Made-It-Happen-On-Purpose ‘Government Shutdown’.

Reuters again: ‘Then, at the beginning of the government shutdown, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought issued reduction-in-service notices to all staffers of the CDFI Fund, the agency that provides grants and certifies CDFIs, indicating their employment would be terminated on December 13.’

•Punches most directly to the stomachs of less-advantaged Americans are poised to hit tomorrow, November 1.

Trump Ad 2.0 promised earlier to fund shortfalls in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but now waffles, according to Common Dreams today.

‘President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration is “going to get it done,” regarding the funding of SNAP, but offered no details on his plans to keep the nation’s largest anti-hunger program funded, and his agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, would not commit on Friday to release the funds if ordered to do so.

“We’re looking at all the options,” Rollins told CNN before federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ordered the administration to fund the program.

The White House and Republicans in Congress have claimed the only way to fund SNAP is for Democratic lawmakers to vote for a continuing resolution proposed by the GOP to keep government funding at current levels; Democrats have refused to sign on to the resolution because it would allow healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act to expire.’

Hunger among children in the U.S. is said to have tripled since 2021.

‘On Thursday evening, US Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) addressed her followers on the social media platform X about the impending hunger emergency, emphasizing that the loss of SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans—39% of whom are children—is compounding a child poverty crisis that has grown since 2021 due to Republicans’ refusal to extend pandemic-era programs like the enhanced child tax credit.

“One in eight kids in America lives in poverty in 2024,” said Jayapal. “Sixty-one percent of these kids—that’s about 6 million kids— have at least one parent who is employed. So it’s not that people are not working, they’re working, but they’re not earning enough.”

“I just want to be really clear that it is a policy choice to have people who are hungry, to have people who are poor,” she said.

Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, an economist at Georgetown University, told The Washington Post that the loss of benefits for millions of children, elderly, and disabled people all at once is “unprecedented.”

“We’ve never seen the elderly and children removed from the program in this sort of way,” Schanzenbach told the Post. “It really is hard to predict something of this magnitude.”

A Thursday report by the economic justice group Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) emphasized that the impending child hunger crisis comes four months after Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which slashed food assistance by shifting some of the cost of SNAP to the states from the federal government, expanding work requirements, and ending adjustments to benefits to keep pace with food inflation.

Meanwhile, the law is projected to increase the incomes of the wealthiest 20% of US households by 3.7% while reducing the incomes of the poorest 20% of Americans by an average of 3.8%.’

And we see again the very human faces of completely unnecessary suffering.

