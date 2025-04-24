Go MASSIVE, Canada

Answer the Polls

With Shows of Your Size

(Size in Spirits and Smarts)

That Can’t Be Denied

April 24, 2025

Four days from today Canadians will vote for their next Prime Minister. In January and February 2025 Polls by even the most Establishment sources showed that PIERRE POLIULEVRE and his Conservative Party held a lead of at least 17 Points or more over the Liberal Party that was headed for the past 10 years by Canada’s still-sitting Prime Minister, JUSTIN TRUDEAU.

Then came the Donald Trump Show. Then came DONALD TRUMP as U.S. President and his Nonsensical Blather about annexing Canada. Swiftly ensuing were Trump’s Tariffs that threatened Canada with new Charges and disincentives to Cross-Borders business of 25% or more.

Then came on March 9 MARK CARNEY as the selected successor to Justin Trudeau as head of the Liberal Party and hence Prime Minister of Canada.

Then came ‘a Dramatic Shift in the Polls.’ Swiftly ensuing—so fast, in fact, that it could scarcely be credibly tracked—was a ‘shift’ … of 23%. Up 17% for the Liberal Party. Down 6% for the Conservatives led by Pierre Poliulevre. Such were the numbers Canada’s Public was offered as somehow real.

No one sane and just can credit such Polls. The Institutions that conduct and publicize such Polls owe to the same funding that carries Mark Carney’s campaign.

That is, the Polls of 2025 in Canada can no more be trusted than those of Establishment Newspapers in 1948 that predicted an ample margin of victory by Thomas Dewey over Harry Truman.

Jennifer Rosenberg on thoughtco.com. ‘On November 3, 1948, the morning after the 1948 presidential election, the Chicago Daily Tribune's headline read, "DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN." That's what the Republicans, the polls, the newspapers, the political writers, and even many Democrats had expected. But in the largest political upset in U.S. history, Harry S. Truman surprised everyone when he, and not Thomas E. Dewey, won the 1948 election for President of the United States.’

Voters in Canada reject the Polls funded and favored by Big Media.

Even CBC.ca last week noted doubts and discrepancies.

‘As of Thursday, CBC's Poll Tracker shows the Conservatives trail the Liberals by more than six points nationally — a dramatic reversal from the 20-point lead they held just a few months ago.

Some of Poilievre's supporters told CBC News they don't believe the data because it doesn't reflect the enthusiasm they see at Poilievre's rallies, which have drawn the largest crowds of any campaign so far.’

We may see those rallies startling masses and energies.

Edmonton

Ontario

Still, experts doubt anyone can see with his or her own eyes.

"Crowd sizes are not a good measure of political support," said Nathaniel Rakich, the former senior elections analyst with the now-defunct political analysis website FiveThirtyEight.’ Rakich was quoted by the CBC on April 9.

Realities far larger than even Pollsters’ funding figure most in the shift we see accelerating across Canada this week.

‘Guy Miscampbell, director at JL Partners and a former consultant to the Canadian Conservative Party, said: “Pierre Poilievre’s rallies are the biggest anyone’s ever seen – in their scale and consistency. If the polls are wrong, it will be because he’s turning out voters who don’t want to answer them and don’t usually vote.’

According to Global News three days ago, April 21.

The race to form Canada’s next government is now tighter than ever as the federal election campaign enters its final week, a new poll suggests.

The latest Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News found the Liberals are still in the lead, but are now just three points ahead of the Conservatives, who continue to gain momentum in the home stretch.

The results of the poll, conducted after last week’s televised leaders’ debates, show 41 per cent of surveyed Canadians would vote for the Liberals, down one point from last week, while 38 per cent said they would choose the Conservatives, who gained two points.’

Realities that can’t be hidden by Polls include 10 years of decline under a Government dominated by Partners and Leaders (Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, Melanie Joy, … Mark Carney, all principals in the World Economic Forum) who in the most material accountings sell out the huge riches of Canada to a admittedly ‘globalist’ Agenda.

See Canada’s riches below.

See Canada’s and especially Canadians’ standing as regards the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product in 2022, according to the World Bank.

Canada, we see, is 4th-richest among Nations in Natural Resources. It’s 10th, we see in the rankings for GDP as of 2022. But its growth has stalled. In the five years from 2018 onward Canada is 133rd in Growth of its Gross Domestic Product. Worse, Canada is 146th in the One Year preceding. Worst of all for Canadians, Canada then ranked 152nd in its GDP per capita for that 2022-measured year. The Nation fourth-richest in Resources ranking 152nd in the Revenue shared among its citizens!

Worst of all in

Worst of all for the children of Canadians’ voters, Canada is projected by a very Establishment estimator, the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation, to rank LAST among 38 Nations in ‘real GDP per capita’—that is, the percentage of Revenue to be shared among its citizens.

Mark Carney indeed can’t hide.

Now that even Establishment Polls are ‘narrowing’ and the size of Pierre Poilievre’s recognized, what can be done in the next weekend, Saturday April 26 and Sunday the 27th, to assure that Canadians’ choice for a future honestly registers on Monday the 28th? With a ‘Canada First’ outcome!

Go MASSIVE, Canada is the advice here. Show what you know! Show what you feel! Show your certain commitment to a future that should be as fair and prosperous as the wealth in people and resources within your 10 Provinces and three Territories.

The Digital Age makes organizing millions a matter of a few hours’ concentrated work by relative handfuls of people. Shows of strength in numbers can be mounted in every Provincial Capital and throughtout cities and towns large and small across Canada.

Imagine. Gatherings in Toronto, Quebec City, Fredericton, St. John’s, Charlottetown, Regina, Winnipeg, Halifax, Victoria, Iqualit, Yellowknife, Whitehorse.

And in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Trois Rivieres, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, Sault Ste. Marie, Kitchener-Waterloo, Sudbury, Timmins, Thunder Bay, La Tuque, Senneterre, Val-d’Or, …

Every place in Canada can “represent”. Every place can become its own media. Together the persons and places representing can become evident of a Force for Good that’s irresisitible. Every person present can show the world a way forward free of ‘elitists’ and ‘globalists’, free of WEF-financian chicanery and thievery, and into the Prosperity-for-All that’s especially attainable within all that Canada has to offer.

Call them Festivals for Democracy. Call them statements for a Canada Fair and Prosperous in a newly and truly Free World. Call them Morley. Call them Molly.

Anyway, go forward, dear Canadians!

I’m remembering now quotes for attendees at the rally for Pierre Poilievre in Vaughn, a city of some 320,000, nearby Toronto, that Yahoo News reported yesterday.

Roland Lucas, a 53-year-old machinist, was ‘attending his first-every political event.’ He said: “We’re just humble, hard-working people.”

Gail McQueen, a 47-year-old mother, was ‘knocking on doors for her local Conservative candidate for the first time.’ She told Rob Crilly: “It here for the energy, the momentum.”

And: ‘ “It’s time for change,” said Anthony Cortellucci, 44, who works in the construction industry, as he filed out of the rally. “Canadians have been paying too much for too long.”

Another attendee summed up Mr Poilievre and his platform more briefly. “He understands us,” he shouted over his shoulder.’

LINKS

1. https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/some-conservative-supporters-question-whether-the-polls-can-be-trusted/ar-AA1CHCFs

2. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/mark-carney-wants-far-worse-for-canada

3. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/pierre-poilievre-crowd-sizes-1.7504980

4. https://www.yahoo.com/news/pierre-poilievre-rallies-feel-distinctly-160807825.html

5. https://www.thoughtco.com/dewey-defeats-truman-1778306

6. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/mark-carney-cant-hide

7. https://www.yahoo.com/news/pierre-poilievre-rallies-feel-distinctly-160807825.html

RELATED