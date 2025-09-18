Stands the Human Being

"Glory Glory Glory (We're All God's Choice)" You Might Say that the Ultimate Refutation of Racism is God's and Gods' Creation of Ev'ry Shade of US.
"Glory Glory Glory (We're All God's Choice)" You Might Say that the Ultimate Refutation of Racism is God's and Gods' Creation of Ev'ry Shade of US.

ERICA FALLS! ROGER LEWIS! HERLIN RILEY! KIRK JOSEPH! MICHAEL and MARIO and the WHOLE BAND here! Speaking of a GLORIOUS BLEND!
Don Paul
Sep 18, 2025
Sept 18 2025

That this one may soon prompt 1000s of Downloads seems a good bet to me. ERICA’S and ROGER’S and all the MUSICIANS’ voices are so beautiful and strong.

