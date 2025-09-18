Stands the Human Being"Glory Glory Glory (We're All God's Choice)" You Might Say that the Ultimate Refutation of Racism is God's and Gods' Creation of Ev'ry Shade of US.1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:40-3:40Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade."Glory Glory Glory (We're All God's Choice)" You Might Say that the Ultimate Refutation of Racism is God's and Gods' Creation of Ev'ry Shade of US.ERICA FALLS! ROGER LEWIS! HERLIN RILEY! KIRK JOSEPH! MICHAEL and MARIO and the WHOLE BAND here! Speaking of a GLORIOUS BLEND!Don PaulSep 18, 2025ShareTranscriptSept 18 2025That this one may soon prompt 1000s of Downloads seems a good bet to me. ERICA’S and ROGER’S and all the MUSICIANS’ voices are so beautiful and strong.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksStands the Human BeingWe stand against the World Enslavement Forum.We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.SubscribeAuthorsDon PaulRecent EpisodesWhat Jack Groves said. Anti-Racist Lyrics with Music. "Jack Liked Wayne Newton, Jimmie Rodgers and his Blue Yodel, and Bukka White, [...]"Sep 16 • Don PaulAnti-Racist Lyrics #1, September 2025. Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing [...]" on DPRAM's LOUISIANA STORIES. Sep 16 • Don Paul'Jack Groves' VIDEO of DPRAM live at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with Multi-Track Mix. Sep 13 • Don Paul'Jack Groves', Mix of Live Performance by DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Jazz Foundation of America, Sept 3 2025.Sep 12 • Don PaulThanks to the Courage of Citizen Grand Jurors! "We Need to Do More of This ..."Sep 10 • Don Paul"Sacrificing us on days like 9/11 to sustain their basically irrational, destructive economic-engine."Sep 10 • Don Paul'Tim Green' live, DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in our Jazz Foundation of America show, Sept 3 2025.Sep 8 • Don Paul