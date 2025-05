I’ve re-mastered these Tracks in Audacity over the past few weeks. To me the musicians’ playing sounds more magnificent than ever. The pair came to me within 13 days of March 2019 and I hope they resonate for you-all in this year!

Photos above. All by JAKE RICKE except ROGER and MARIO by RYAN HODGSON-RIGSBEE.

ERICA FALLS in performance.