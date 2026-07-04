July 3, 2026

If you are or were an activist against Wars and for Equal Rights, drawn to march on Streets of northern California over the past six or more decades, you likely know and admire the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County.

This Center always rallies for the communities who make up hopes and promises that CONTINUE to offer REAL greatness and prosperity for the United States and all the Americas.

V. G. P.’s (Very Good People), and I first got to work with them closely in July 1999, when 15,000+ came together on one Saturday (July 31) in Oakland and Berkeley to “Take Back KPFA’.

Sonoma Couny is strong on masses of people who defend immigrants from I.C.E. seizure and who help the disadvantaged progress.

The Peace & Justice Center in Santa Rosa sponsors everyday easements in Sonoma County.

The PJC also brings crowds together for music, dancing and cheer, Friday nights, this current Summer of 2026. See its SUMMER CONCERT SERIES.

So I’m very glad to be doing a l’ikl bit to raise funds and more empower the PJC in Sonoma County. The Set on Saturday, July 11, will visit Haiti, Tanzania, Chiapas of Mexico, New Orleans and Acadiana, Brasil, Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, … and good, old California … and celebrate Inspiring Characters and Scenes in those places. I’ll particularly celebrate the rebels and artists (and very generous friends of mine) JERRY ANOMIE, CHUCK KINDER, and JOHN SINCLAIR

“Tree-mendous” people—“ really and truly”—to borrow from the language of two I knew “in the woods” and “in the oil-field”, Buster Worley and Jack Groves, veterans of workers’ struggles from the 1930s onward.

Here’s a sample from Salvador, Bahia in Brasil, with my superlative bandmates in The GALLOP Trio, ALEX DE GRASSI and HAMID DRAKE—’Toward End of Candomblé’.

HAMID and ALEX, June 5 2018, during our recording with KIDD JORDAN for the Soundtrack to MELISSA GREGORY RUE’s documentary “Live Out Loud”. Photo by the excellent RYAN HODGSON RIGSBEE (original photo crisp, not grainy). Photo and recording in RICK G. NELSON’S Marigny Studio of New Orleans.

GALLOP Trio performing in a Benefit for the S.P.A.C.E. Theater in Ukiah, CA that KATRINA FREY of Frey Vineyards largely facilitated, April 14 2024.

‘Toward End of Candomble’, The GALLOP Trio live

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And this trio of poems about MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN, my wife and co-director of Sticking Up For Children (see our Partners’ ‘Sustaining Success’ here on the SUFC website), a trio that opens the album Women Center Earth, Sea, and Sky, recorded with KIDD JORDAN Tenor Saxophone and MORIKEBA KOUYATE Kora in RICK G NELSON’S Marigny Studio of New Orleans, July 24, 2014.

I put these through the Fine Tooth Comber in Audacity yesterday and today for this presentation. Again the Spontaneous, Sympathetic Artistry of Kidd and Morikeba astonishes me. What’s a Fine Tooth Comber (also known as DPFTC)? Well, it’s a kind of split-second by split-second process of amplifications (or the reverse), courtesy the Audacity freeware … that attempt to accent musicians’ sympathetic creativity and the blending-in-the-moment we shared.

‘I Miss My Wife’, ‘Lilies’, and “Your Body Is A Nurturing I Ride Into Night” with Kidd Jordan and Morikeba Kouyaté.

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See you soon, I hope!