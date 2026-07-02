July 2, 2026

Friday after next, eight days from now, I get to re-unite withcomposer, band-leader, saxophonist and drummer RICHARD HOWELL for two Sets that are meant to throw light on the very good work of the 3rd Street Creative Artery in my once-frequented Bay View neighborhood of San Francisco.

SARAH STANGLE of the Artery has over the past two weeks carried out brilliantly steps to promote the event. Long-time friend MATT GONZALEZ (Gosh, it’s now 27 years since I first taped up a poster for Matt’s campaigns in electoral politics) connected me to Sarah. The more I come to know about what she and the Artery and its neighbors such as The Plenary in Building 12 are doing, out toward the Bay View and the Hunters Point Shipyard Gallery, for one enterprise in that neglected, peninsular Pocket of Talents, the more warmly impressed I am.

Richard and I will do two Sets between 6:30 and 9:30 on ‘the viewing floor’ of Building 12. We understand that a Plenary Block-Party will be happening at the same time.

Set One is ’Women with Big Hands (Round World)’ and will travel in poem and song tributes to women on five Continents.

Set Two is ‘Homecoming’ and will touch on Tracks that Richard and I have recorded and performed in northern California since, lo, 1989.

His and my last gig together happened on Feb 28 2025 in the Upper Market Art Gallery, another event facilitated by Matt and his partner KELLY JEAN EGAN and including artists CHAD ABBLEY, JIAYUE LI , VIVIAN NGUYEN, snd DATHAN EPHRAIM . It was a ‘For Our Neighbors’ event. It went good! Sales of LOUISIANA STORIES there and then brought a little to the Go-Fund Me of a Shop and Community-Center, Rhythms of the Village, in Altadena, one month after the whirlwind Fire there.

As said, we raised a little money for Rhythms of the Village through sales of the double-CD LOUISIANA STORIES.

(Interview by the extremely hard-working and generous JOE DIMINO about LOUISIANA STORIES here/

You can check out Richard with his similarly gifted and likewise multi-intrumentalist son ELE SALIF HOWELL (currently the drummer in RAVI COLTRANE’s band) here on YouTube. They’re wonderful, I think.

Here—right here—Richard and I and TONY KHALIFE and KAYLAH MARIN performthe poem ‘About Reinaldo, Mourning and Outrage.’ Live at Café in Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, during a Show that included poets JACK HIRSCHMAN and AGNETA FALK, devorah major and OPAL PALMER ADISA, and musicians HENRY KAISER and JONATHAN RICHMAN.

Enjoy, I hope, and I look forward to seeing you somewhere soon!

Advance-tickets for July 10 can be bought through this access that directly benefits the 3rd Street Creative Artery.

Cheers!

DON