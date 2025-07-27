Excerpted largely from my Post ‘The Run on CHASE’ from August 2023

EPSTEIN and J.P. Morgan Chase

On June 30, 2008 tthe New York Post headlined Jeffrey Epstein’s conviction for ‘child prostitution’ and his forced registration as a ‘sex offender’. (20)

Three years later, May 3rd of 2011, Bill Gates of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Jas Staley of J.P. Morgan Chase;dLawrence Summers, President of Harvard University 2001 to 2006 after he was U.S. Secretary of the Treasury 1999 to 2001; Bruno Nikolic of Harvard Medical School and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation met with Jeffrey Epstein in Epstein’s townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

In November 2019 New York Times’ writers Emily Flitter and James Stewart wrote about this gathering of men whom the NYT called ‘luminaries’

‘The photo, taken in Mr. Epstein’s marble-clad entrance hall , shows a beaming Mr. Epstein — in blue-and-gold slippers and a fleece decorated with an American flag — flanked by luminaries . On his right: James E. Staley, at the time a senior JPMorgan executive , and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers . On his left: Mr. Nikolic and Mr. Gates , smiling and wearing gray slacks and a navy sweater. ’ ( (24)

These are ‘luminaries’? These are billionaire and millionaire confreres of a man convicted three years earlier of prostituting girls in their middle teen-aged years.

These are ‘luminaries’? These billionaire and millionaire confreres of a man convicted three years earlier of prostituting girls in their middle teen-aged years.

Bruno Nicolic (25) and Larry Summers (26) share more with Bill Gates. All are featured partners with the World Economic Forum.

Boris Nikolic is there in WEF-dom as Managing Director of Biomatics Capital. \

Larry Summers is an Agenda Contribtor for the WEF.

More about how Jeffrey Epstein worked with Harvard University; how he and Bill Gates worked together with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2014; and how MIT produced a tattoo-like ‘vaccine’ in Winter 2019, months before the WHO-naming of “ ‘COVID-19’ ”, can be read in my ‘Bill Gates’ Lies Are Killing Us’ piece of April 2020. (27

In 2018 the Miami Herald and journalist Julie K. Brown found 80 survivors of Epstein’s abuses of them in south Florida and Manhattan, according to an interview of Brown by Dave Davies on NPR’s “Fresh Air” in 2021. (23)

Brown was promoting her book, Perversion of Justice.

We shift now from Manhattan and the South Florida of Mar-a-Lago to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, Little Saint James Island, about 600 miles southeast of Miami and nearby Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On January 15, 2020—less than three weeks before the United Nations’ World Health Organization declared the new SARS Coronavirus a ‘Global Health Emergency’—Reuters, the British Independent, and the New York Times reported that the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Denise George, had filed a Lawsuit asserting that Jeffrey Epstein ‘had brought girls as young as 11 and 12 to his secluded estate there, and kept a computerised database that tracked the availability of women and girls.’. (28) (29)

The Attorney General for U.S. Virgin Islands who charged Epstein’s estate in January 2020, Denise George , was fired by Governor Albert Bryan in late December 2022, soon after her Office filed against JP Morgan Chase & Co.

George responded publicly on January 9, 2023, as quoted by the St. Thomas Source.

The St. Thomas Source":

‘George, who had held the job for nearly four years, made international news in late December by suing JPMorgan Chase, alleging the banking giant had facilitated disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme in the territory. Days later, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ousted George without publicly stating why, only that she was “relieved of her duties.”

The timing did not escape notice from news outlets around the world, including the New York Times in Manhattan, where the suit was filed.

In her written statement Monday, George listed her November settlement with Epstein’s estate as an important achievement during her tenure.

“We worked relentlessly to secure justice and fairness for the many sex trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein, including through the victim compensation program that has helped so many people affected by his crimes. We also won the largest financial settlement in the Virgin Islands’ history of more than $105 million dollars, plus a guarantee that 50 percent of the sale of Little St. James will go to the Virgin Islands government,” she said.

George renewed her call for any person or institution associated with Epstein’s crimes to be held accountable.

“That is why I stand firm in my belief that the lawsuit I filed against JPMorgan Chase in our pursuit of justice must continue. No institution, organization or person should be off-limits, no matter how wealthy or powerful . The people are owed justice,” she wrote.’ (31)

We jump forward to July of 2023. Pam and Russ Martens of the regularly revealing website Wall Street on Parade wrote July 26:

‘The U.S. Virgin Islands’ attorneys have clarified to the court that they plan to show in a trial scheduled for October that JPMorgan Chase not only facilitated the sex trafficking of underage girls by Jeffrey Epstein but that the bank “actively participated in Epstein’s sex-trafficking venture from 2006 until 2019.” (32)

Pam and Russ Martens state that a subsequent Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands ‘has filed new documents in its federal lawsuit against the largest bank in the United States, JPMorgan Chase.’ (30)

How did the “CHASE’ “ ‘actively participate in Epstein’s sex-trafficking venture’?

Pam and Russ Martens continue:

‘The U.S. Virgin Islands filed hundreds of pages of new court documents on Monday and Tuesday…. A Memorandum of Law arguing for partial summary judgment in the case … makes the following points: … The Court found allegations that the Bank allowed Epstein to use its accounts to send dozens of payments to then-known co-conspirators ,’; provided excessive and unusual amounts of cash to Epstein; and structured cash withdrawals so that those withdrawals would not appear suspicious …'

More exactly, the U.S. Virgin Islands Court asserts:

“Between September 2003 and November 2013 , or approximately ten year s, JPMorgan handled more than $5 million in outgoing cash transactions for Epstein — ignoring its own policy discouraging large cash withdrawals….” (33)

The Martens then refer to a Civil case brought by attorneys on behalf of the female victims of the sex-trafficking directed by Epstein. This Civil case was was settled by JP Morgan Chase &Co in June 2023.

Charges filed by the victims’ winning attorneys include the use of a private jet that was wholly owned by CHASE’ “, through its Epstein-facilitated subsidiary Highbridge Capital, for transport of Epstein’s “girls” to Little Saint James Island.

That is, victims’ attorney David Boie ‘argued in open court that JPMorgan Chase had used a private jet owned by the bank’s hedge fund, Highbridge Capital, to transport girls for Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.’ (34)

This ‘private jet’ brings us back to James E. (“Jes”) Staley.

Staley is the ‘senior JP Morgan executive’ standing with Epstein, Gates, Lawrence Summers and Boris Nicolics in Epstein’s ‘marble-clad entrance hall’ on May 3, 2011.

James E. (Jes) Staley rose to eminence through decades-old connections.

His maternal grandfather, James Rhynes Killian, was President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 1948 to 1959. James E. (Jes) became a Chase executive in the early 1990s. He advanced fast. He became CEO of the company’s Private Banking in 1999. And he began to partner and profit with Jeffrey Epstein not later than 2004.

We may thank David Boies and his law-firm Partners’ ‘Amended Complaint’ of January 13, 2023. The ‘Complaint’ traces doings of Epstein and Staley from 2004 onward. Again I’ll bold within text.

The Amended Complaint:

“As another example of JP Morgan and [Jes] Staley’s benefit from assisting Epstein, a highly profitable deal for JP Morgan was the Highbridge acquisition.

“In 2004 , when Epstein’s sex trafficking and abuse operation was running at full speed, Epstein served up another big financial payday for JP Morgan.

“Epstein was close friends with Glenn Dubin, the billionaire who ran Highbridge Capital Management.

“Through Epstein’s connection, it has been reported that Staley arranged for JP Morgan to buy a majority stake in Dubin’s fund , which resulted in a sizeable profit for JP Morgan . This arrangement was profitable for both Staley and JPMorgan , further incentivizing JP Morgan to ignore the suspicious activity in Epstein’s accounts and to assist in his sex-trafficking venture.

“For example, despite that Epstein was not FINRA-certified, Epstein was paid more than $15 million for his role in the Highbridge/JP Morgan deal.

“Moreover, Highbridge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JP Morgan, trafficked young women and girls on its own private jet from Florida to Epstein in New York as late as 2012.”

We see now a What and How of this story.

Regarding a Why? regarding the Epstein/Staley relationship, we can see elsewhere that Jeffrey Epstein was a star earner for the ‘CHASE’ “.

Wall Street on Parade quotes the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Memorandum of Law of late July, 2023 that by 2003 Epstein“was “bringing in over $8 million in revenues to the Private Bank — the top revenue and nearly double the amount of the next highest client….”

Who else did Jeffrey bring into the arms of “ ‘CHASE’ “?

We read these names and numbers from Pam and Russ Martens.

“In 2003, Epstein was, by double, t he top revenue generator in the Private Bank , and the source of Google co-founder Sergey Brin (‘one of the largest [relationships] in the Private Bank, of + $4BN ’), Glenn Dubin (billionaire founder of Highbridge ), and many other ultra-wealthy clients and connections , which would come to include Bill Gates , Leon Black, Larry Summers, the Sultan of Dubai, Prince Andrew, Ehud Barak, Thomas Pritzker, Lord Peter Mandelson, and Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

What other body, off Wall Street but of Wall Street and the City of London, includes this list of clients?

Which multi-national organization boasts among its leading speakers and Contributors Agenda: Bill Gates, Larry Summers, the Sultan of Dubai, Prince Andrew, Ehud Barak, Thomas Pritzker of Hyatt, Lord Peter Mandelson, and Benjamin Netanyau?

Let’s scan again the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners.

Next, I’ll revisit how Donald Trump oversaw the largest Bail-Out of multi-national Banks, ever, between the eight months of September 2019 and April 2020. Pam and Russ Martens estimate the Total Amount of this second 21st-century Mega-Bailout to be 47.93 TRILLION. Such a total is more than 50% above the $29 TRILLION estimated as given to supranational Banks in the Bail-Out handled the George W. Bush and Barack Obama Administrations.

September 2019 is one month after Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed ‘SUICIDE’ while under 24/7 surveillance in New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. September 2019 is also about six weeks after the United States’ most noted facility for developing biological weapons, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick, closed. September was the month of the Bill Gates-sponsored ID 2020 Conference in Manhattan.

Next month saw the table-top simulation of a Coronavirus Epidemic, Event 201, co-sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the WEF, and the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.

January 2020, the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization of the United Nations, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and Tony Fauci played their roles in furthering the Serial Theater that would be named “ ‘COVID-19’ “ and a ‘Global Pandemic’.

Far graver abuses to humanity than even the selling into sex-traffic of girls and boys, some younger than teen-aged, such as admitted by Jeffrey Epstein, were happening as Epstein and dozens unto hundreds rode his “Lolita Express”, and all these abuses and crimes are kindred.

RELATED