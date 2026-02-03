Feb 3 2026

The ‘De-Banking’ of JOSEPH MERCOLA and family and his main company triggered my ‘The Run on CHASE’ Post in early August 2023.

The Post’s middle third gets into JEFFREY EPSTEIN’s and J.P. Morgan Chase’s and the CHASE Bank’s multi-fold, mutual, and profitable favors to each other.

“ ‘CHASE’ “ the Pimp and Profiteer

Now we arrive at Abuses and Crimes that touch deceived and innocent human flesh in the most vivid and appalling ways. We arrive at Presidents and Princes. We find hands and transports of the “ ‘CHASE’ “ all over such Abuses and Crimes.

Yes, as you see above, crimes of the most notorious 21st-century partner of the “ ‘CHASE’ ‘, Jeffrey Epstein, involve girls YOUNGER than teen-aged.

The above, 2020 headline in the British Independent and other newspapers served by the Rothschilds-run Reuters agency (19) was preceded by banners declaring Epstein’s Guilty-Plea for ‘child prostitution’ … 12 years earlier … years before AND after the procurer, the host of blackmail-making “honey-pots” on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, south Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, made many millions of Dollars from his dealings with JP Morgan Chase & Co and Bill Gates and the BMGF, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

O, Corruption knows no bounds within its gates! Or: Gates. Or, as my Maryse says about both Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates: “How did they get away with it?”

On June 30, 2008.he New York Post headlined Jeffrey Epstein’s conviction for ‘child prostitution’ and his forced registration as a ‘sex offender’. (20)

Three years after Epstein’s conviction and registration, January and May of 2011, Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein in Epstein’s townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The pair and colleagues of theirs talked for hours. Gates emailed Microsoft associates his favorable impressions of Epstein.

I featured a November 2019 New York Times vantage into the Epstein-and-Gates years of relations in my early COVID-era post, April 16, 2020, on the Flipping the Script blog of donpaulwearerev.com. That post, delivered two weeks before Gates insisted on his Notes platform that “we” have to get an mRNA “vaccine” into seven billion people, is titled ‘Bill Gates’ Lies Are Killing Us’. (21) Click below to visit it in toto.

I wrote then, April of 2020: ‘Gates and Epstein spent several hours inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion at two meetings of 2011, less than two years after Epstein completed 13 months of an 18-month sentence for procuring and soliciting at least one under-age girl for prostitution in Florida and three years after he was forced by Federal prosecutors to register as a sex-offender.’ (22)

(The Miami Herald and journalist Julie K. Brown found in 2018 80 survivors of Epstein’s abuses of them in south Florida and Manhattan, according to an interview of Brown by Dave Davies on NPR’s “Fresh Air” in 2021. (23) Brown was promoting a book, her Perversion of Justice, that may especially make you heartsick and indignant.

O, Journalism, what a BOON you can be when you fulfill ideals of the vocation!)

We may look more closely at the photo taken in Epstein’s townhouse on May 3, 2011 and published by the New York Times on October 12, 2019.

Who do we see, there and then? What are their connections? With JP Morgan Chase&Co? With the United States’ Treasury and Harvard University? With the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and the World Economic Forum?

We see at ease with their ‘Sex-Offender’ host on May 3, 2011: James E. (Jes) Staley of the “ ‘CHASE’ “; and Lawrence Summersm U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001 and President of Harvard University from 2001 to 2006; and Bill Gates: and Boris Nicolic, ‘the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s science advisor’ who was then a Professor at Harvard Medical School and who’s now a person profiled by the World Economic Forum as Managing Director of Biomatics Capital.

New York Times’ writers Emily Flitter and James Stewart described the grouping and its ‘luminaries’ in their piece of Autumn 2019. Again, I’ll bold within the text.

‘The photo, taken in Mr. Epstein’s marble-clad entrance hall , shows a beaming Mr. Epstein — in blue-and-gold slippers and a fleece decorated with an American flag — flanked by luminaries . On his right: James E. Staley, at the time a senior JPMorgan executive , and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers . On his left: Mr. Nikolic and Mr. Gates , smiling and wearing gray slacks and a navy sweater. ’ ( (24)

These are ‘luminaries’? These are billionaire and millionaire confreres of a man convicted three years earlier of prostituting girls in their middle teen-aged years.

You can find out more about Mr. Nicolic (25) and Mr. Summers (26) through their resumés on the World Economic Forum website. The former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Presidnet of Harvard is an ‘Agenda Contributor’ within the WEF.

More about how Jeffrey Epstein worked with Harvard University; how he and Bill Gates worked together with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2014; and how MIT produced a tattoo-like ‘vaccine’ in Winter 2019, months before the WHO-naming of “ ‘COVID-19’ ”, can be read in my ‘Bill Gates’ Lies Are Killing Us’ piece of April 2020. (27)

Let’s now leave Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘marble-clad entrance hall’. Let’s return to Crimes of Abuse alleged to have been done to girls ‘young as 11’ by Epstein and “friends” and clients on the presumed oasis of Little Saint James Island. We’re investigating “ ‘CHASE’ “ the Pimp and Profiteer, as I recall.

On January 15, 2020—less than three weeks before the United Nations’ World Health Organization declared the new SARS Coronavirus a ‘Global Health Emergency’—Reuters, the British Independent, and the New York Times reported that the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Denise George, had filed a Lawsuit asserting that Jeffrey Epstein ‘had brought girls as young as 11 and 12 to his secluded estate there, and kept a computerised database that tracked the availability of women and girls.’. (28) (29)

Now—quick—we jump forward 3 1/2 years to rejoin Wall Street on Parade in Summer of our 2023. Pam and Russ Martens report on the continuing pursuit of financial partners of Jeffrey Epstein’s.

On July 26, 2023 they revealed that a subsequent Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands ‘has filed new documents in its federal lawsuit against the largest bank in the United States, JPMorgan Chase.’ (30)

The Attorney General for U.S. Virgin Islands who charged Epstein’s estate in January 2020, Denise George , was fired by Governor Albert Bryan in late December 2022, soon after her Office filed against JP Morgan Chase & Co.

George responded publicly on January 9, 2023, as quoted by the St. Thomas Source.

‘George, who had held the job for nearly four years, made international news in late December by suing JPMorgan Chase, alleging the banking giant had facilitated disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme in the territory. Days later, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ousted George without publicly stating why, only that she was “relieved of her duties.”

The timing did not escape notice from news outlets around the world, including the New York Times in Manhattan, where the suit was filed.

In her written statement Monday, George listed her November settlement with Epstein’s estate as an important achievement during her tenure.

“We worked relentlessly to secure justice and fairness for the many sex trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein, including through the victim compensation program that has helped so many people affected by his crimes. We also won the largest financial settlement in the Virgin Islands’ history of more than $105 million dollars, plus a guarantee that 50 percent of the sale of Little St. James will go to the Virgin Islands government,” she said.

George renewed her call for any person or institution associated with Epstein’s crimes to be held accountable.

“That is why I stand firm in my belief that the lawsuit I filed against JPMorgan Chase in our pursuit of justice must continue. No institution, organization or person should be off-limits, no matter how wealthy or powerful . The people are owed justice,” she wrote.’ (31)

Forward to July of this year. Pam and Russ Martens wrote on the 26th (again the bolding for emphases is mine): ‘The U.S. Virgin Islands’ attorneys have clarified to the court that they plan to show in a trial scheduled for October that JPMorgan Chase not only facilitated the sex trafficking of underage girls by Jeffrey Epstein but that the bank “actively participated in Epstein’s sex-trafficking venture from 2006 until 2019.” (32)

So, we may be going to places and persons undiscovered before.

How did the “CHASE’ “ ‘actively participate in Epstein’s sex-trafficking venture’?

Pam and Russ Martens continued on July 26.

‘The U.S. Virgin Islands filed hundreds of pages of new court documents on Monday and Tuesday…. A Memorandum of Law arguing for partial summary judgment in the case … makes the following points: … The Court found allegations that the Bank allowed Epstein to use its accounts to send dozens of payments to then-known co-conspirators ,’; provided excessive and unusual amounts of cash to Epstein; and structured cash withdrawals so that those withdrawals would not appear suspicious …’

More exactly, the U.S. Virgin Islands Court asserts:

“Between September 2003 and November 2013 , or approximately ten year s, JPMorgan handled more than $5 million in outgoing cash transactions for Epstein — ignoring its own policy discouraging large cash withdrawals….” (33)

The Martens then refer to a Civil case brought by attorneys on behalf of the female victims of the sex-trafficking directed by Epstein. This Civil case was was settled by JP Morgan Chase &Co in June 2023.

Charges filed by the victims’ victorious attorneys include the use of a private jet that was wholly owned by the “ ‘CHASE’ “, through its Epstein-facilitated subsidiary Highbridge Capital, for transport of Epstein’s “girls” to the complex on Little Saint James Island.

That is, victims’ attorney David Boies—

This private jet brings us back to James E. (“Jes”) Staley.

You may remember Staley as the ‘senior JP Morgan executive’ identified by the New York Times in its photo of Epstein, Bill Gates, and Lawrence Summers and Boris Nicolic of Harvard Univeristy and the World Economic Forum. The quintet stood sanguine in Epstein’s ‘marble-clad entrance hall’ on May 3, 2011.

You may already have guessed that James E. (Jes) Staley rose to eminence through decades-long connections.

His maternal grandfather, James Rhynes Killian, was President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 1948 to 1959. The grandson became a Chase executive in the early 1990s. He rose fast. He became CEO of the company’s Private Banking in 1999. And he began to partner and profit with Jeffrey Epstein not later than 2004.

Nietzsche found the Devil in details. We may thank David Boies and his law-firm Partners’ ‘Amended Complaint’ of January 13, 2023. The ‘Complaint’ chronicles doings of Epstein and Staley from 2004 onward. Again I’ll bold within text.

The Amended Complaint:

“As another example of JP Morgan and [Jes] Staley’s benefit from assisting Epstein, a highly profitable deal for JP Morgan was the Highbridge acquisition.

“In 2004 , when Epstein’s sex trafficking and abuse operation was running at full speed, Epstein served up another big financial payday for JP Morgan.

“Epstein was close friends with Glenn Dubin, the billionaire who ran Highbridge Capital Management.

“Through Epstein’s connection, it has been reported that Staley arranged for JP Morgan to buy a majority stake in Dubin’s fund , which resulted in a sizeable profit for JP Morgan . This arrangement was profitable for both Staley and JPMorgan , further incentivizing JP Morgan to ignore the suspicious activity in Epstein’s accounts and to assist in his sex-trafficking venture.

“For example, despite that Epstein was not FINRA-certified, Epstein was paid more than $15 million for his role in the Highbridge/JP Morgan deal.

“Moreover, Highbridge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JP Morgan, trafficked young women and girls on its own private jet from Florida to Epstein in New York as late as 2012.”

We see now a What and How of the story.

Why? We can see elsewhere that Jeffrey Epstein was a star earner for the “ ‘CHASE’ “.

Wall Street on Parade quotes the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Memorandum of Law of late July, 2023 that by 2003 Epstein

“was “bringing in over $8 million in revenues to the Private Bank — the top revenue and nearly double the amount of the next highest client….”

So, who else did the busy buddy Jeffrey bring into the arms of “ ‘CHASE’ “?

We read these names and numbers from Pam and Russ Martens.

“In 2003, Epstein was, by double, t he top revenue generator in the Private Bank , and the source of Google co-founder Sergey Brin (‘one of the largest [relationships] in the Private Bank, of + $4BN ’), Glenn Dubin (billionaire founder of Highbridge ), and many other ultra-wealthy clients and connections , which would come to include Bill Gates , Leon Black, Larry Summers, the Sultan of Dubai, Prince Andrew, Ehud Barak, Thomas Pritzker, Lord Peter Mandelson, and Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Quite a list! Quite a haul!

What other body, off Wall Street but of Wall Street, most includes this list of clients?

Which multinational organization boasts, among its leading speakers and Contributors Agenda, Bill Gates, Larry Summers, the Sultan of Dubai, Prince Andrew, Ehud Barak, Thomas Pritzker of Hyatt, Lord Peter Mandelson, and Benjamin Netanyau?

Let’s scan again the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners. We look between the A and the J that includes JPMorgan Chase &Co.

You may ask yourself what behaviors and qualities these Partners share.

You may recall Abuses, Bail-outs, Charges galore upon seeing AIG and Astra Zeneca, Bank of America, Barclay’s, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, BlackRock and BP, Chevron and Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Google, the Hanwah Group, HSBC, and Huawei Technologies, IBM and Infosys, JLL (Hyatt) and Johnson & Johnson …before the “ ‘CHASE’ “. All of the above Partners insisted that their employees and/or Nations’ who publics accept the supposed “ ‘vaccines’ “ for “ ‘COVID-19’ “.

You may ask yourself: What GOOD future does any of the WEF Strategic Partners really hold for you?

You may wonder how they’ve gained such seeming power over you and us. You may wonder what you and we can do to free and empower ourselves.

The Run on “ ‘CHASE’ “: Our Alternatives, Courage, Compassion, Credit Unions, … and Genius Create Prosperity Instead of Slavery

