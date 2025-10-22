Empires Crash in the Lights of Dawn

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Looking North from the Equator, We may see fantasies Within Financiers’ and Royals’ Former Colonial Empires, Based in Europe and North America, Of turning NOW, Into depredations as vast, deep and mass-murderous As those that advanced From the Berlin Conference of 1885.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That is: More of Corporate Investments, Invasions, Takeovers And Enslavements, Attended by Rapes and Plunder Of Lands and Wealth held by Supposedly Black, Brown, Yellow and Red Peoples Of Africa and Asia.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These Crimes by the Few are imagined done Through a current Combine Of Force and Graft and Tech and Debt, Serving clean-as-Geneva Plans By the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners — 97 Corporations , including 22 Banks , and three Foundations — And the Armed Forces employed under these Few Great Powers of Finance and Data.

Robot Café in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenyans protest poverty and explloitation and anti-democratic rule, July 7 2025

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Actors who would have our humanity go backward--into a Neo-Colonial, White Supremacist, Techno-Fascist 21st-Century ‘New World Order’--an N.W.O, Under whatever guise— 'Great Reset’ or ‘Agenda 2030’ or ‘Project 2025’— Appear so alike--alike as their Private Jets. Gates, Buffet, Musk-- Thiel, Karp and Trump-- Show the same fronts On Platforms of Big Media, 'Legacy' or 'Social', Given them by inbred Masters Of the Asset Management Firms ( Vanguard, BlackRock , ...) That control these Platforms. Each is a blinded, sheltered Boy-Man. Each grasps at masks, salutes and poses-- Devils', Eugenics, NAZI, Trans-Humanist. ....-- To presume the Superiority That their brutalitiy demands.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published How can anything Neo-Colonial, Or White-Supremacist, Or Trans-Humanist / Techno-Fascist Be Maintained as Belief or Reality in 2025? Only Criminal Evil can explain Agendas, Projects, Leverages that would more exploit Minerals and Peoples, Farms and Waters Of the Southern Hemisphere Under guises of Development outlined By the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strat Parts Of 97 Corporations (22 Banks !) and three Foundations . These Few’s desperate moves to debase and murder us (‘9/11’, ‘COVID-19’, and ‘Vaccines’ for Everyone— Through Lies, Repression, Deprivals and Debt— More completely and ruthlessly Than even in the five Centuries from 1500 onward — Can only be explained by Criminal Evil.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Such an Old New World Won’t be happening in OUR Century. Too much Light now shines In and from our South. Worlds below the Equator now Know far more who they were and are. They there know their Pasts— Wonders of Architecture—Medicine—Canals— Mathematics—Music and other Arts— To inspire and accompany the North. We ALL know better now. The Net and Web DARPA meant to catch us Can be endless means to enrich one another. Boundless as our Ancestors’ gift is our Promise. Bridges made of used tires. Beats that carry roots. Tech can be Light that grows. The endless turns toward our well-being We know better than Empire our future— What we can do ahead.

Protests by tens of thousands rock Madagascar, Nepal, Morocco, Indonesia, Angola in Summer and September 2025.

Madagascar’s new Military rule aligns with the Alliance of Sahel States for independence from France, the International Monetary Fund, the World Economci Forum … Neo-Colonial / White Supremacist / Techno-Fascism altogether. Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia unite in Trade.

Protests grow in London, Paris, Chicago.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso builds a Canal for its farmers and Roads and Bridges made of used tires.

