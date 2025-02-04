Feb. 4, 2025

Freedom and artistry is manifest in Black Masking Indians suits’ that we see below . These traditions battled over seven decades for their right to exist in New Orleans.

These fantastically intricate, evocative and beautiful Suits are sewn with beads and feathers are presented in marches every year on Mardi Gras Day, St; Joseph's Day, and Super Sunday. Then the artists of the Tribes or Gangs—the Big Chiefs and Big Queens, Little Chiefs and Little Queens, Spy Boys and Wild Men—start to create new Suits. Creativity and Self-Expression are ideals that persevere across our Americas. The right to them are worth any amount of fight.

Fight such as MARYSE’s and my 5-Part Series on the Civil Rights attorney and activist LOLIS EDWARD ELIE and his ‘FELLOW CHAMPIONS’ in music and communities and in Streets and Schools carried on despite the serial brutalities and violence-unto-mass murder by violence and racism against them.

Part 5 of Maryse’s and my ‘FELLOW CHAMPIONS’ series gathers a record of struggles and music and ultimate victories that are especially marked in the time-span of the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, starting in 1955, and the August 1963 March on Washington by more than 250,000 insisting on “Equal Rights and Justice.”

What do we happening to freedoms and to ideals of Freedom NOW—2025, 70 years after the Montgomery Bus Boycott began.

We see racism revived under guise of slurs against Haitians, Mexicans, Arabs … that of course imply all People of Color … and Big Media silent. We see Fascist salutes more invoking of a New World Order like the Roman Empires … and Big Media silent.

A Post of yesterday by the ‘2nd Smartest Guy in the World’ documents amply the IDENTICAL GOALS shared by ELON MUSK and the World Economic Forum’s KLAUS SCHWAB: ‘Smart Cities’ … ‘Driverless Cars’ … ‘More Robots than Humans on Earth’ … Payments for Food and Medicine (that is, Permissions to Live) governed by one Central Bank or other One-Stop-Rules-All ‘Solution’ … that Musk names, yes, ‘X’

This Video speaks Volumes—Volumes comparable to THOMAS PYNCHON’s novel V.

We may look back then, six decades ago and more, with Gratitude for the Selfless Courage repeated over years by Freedom Riders and others among ‘Lolis Edward Elie and His Fellow Champions.’

They shine on.