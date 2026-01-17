"Dr. King ... We're Marching and Striking and Fighting For You"

Jan 17 2026

Credits-- Mario Abney, Trumpet Matt Clark, Banjo and Guitar Gene Harding, Drums-Set and Percussion Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes Rick G. Nelson, Electric Bass Don Paul, Vocal Cole Williams, Vocal Kaliq Woods, Clarinet Tom Worrell, Piano Recording in Rick's Marigny Studio, March and April 2015. Produced by Don Paul Mixed by DP and Rick G. Nelson in 2015. Remastered with DPFTC in Tampa 2022 and New Orleans 2025 and 2026. "DR. KING SHINES ON GOOD FOR EVERYONE" Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light Still shines on good for everyone! For everyone For everyone For everyone (D) Oh, Dr. King There's right and wrong And we march with you There's work for all And we strike for you There's freedom through justice And we fight for you Love creates, Hate negates All good Courage is God's grace The Time is always right To do what's right And all of Light and Love Are Gifts from God (E) We're marching and striking and fighting for you Till we live that Dream that you spoke high Till we live that Dream that you spoke high Till we win those Rights for everyone Till we win our Life for everyone Dr. King! Dr. King! All that's good comes from God And we can serve for you We're marching and striking and fighting for you Your shining, soulful, angry Light Still shines on good for everyone (F) Dr. King! All of God And it's thanks to you Dr. King! All of good And it's thanks to you Dr. King! We all can serve And it's thanks to you Thank you Thank you Thank you