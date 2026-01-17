Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

"Dr. King ... We're Marching and Striking and Fighting For You"
"Dr. King ... We're Marching and Striking and Fighting For You"

Don Paul
Jan 17, 2026

Credits--
Mario Abney, Trumpet 
Matt Clark, Banjo and Guitar 
Gene Harding, Drums-Set and Percussion
Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes 
Rick G. Nelson, Electric Bass
Don Paul, Vocal 
Cole Williams, Vocal 
Kaliq Woods, Clarinet 
Tom Worrell, Piano 

Recording in Rick's Marigny Studio, March and April 2015.
Produced by Don Paul 
Mixed by DP and Rick G. Nelson in 2015. 
Remastered with DPFTC in Tampa 2022 and New Orleans 2025 and 2026.



"DR. KING SHINES ON GOOD FOR EVERYONE"

Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light 
Still shines on good for everyone! 

For everyone      For everyone       For everyone 



(D)
Oh, Dr. King  
There's right and wrong 
And we march with you 
There's work for all 
And we strike for you 
There's freedom through justice 
And we fight for you 
Love creates, Hate negates 
All good Courage is God's grace 
The Time is always right 
To do what's right 
And all of Light and Love 
Are Gifts from God 

(E)
We're marching and striking and fighting for you 
Till we live that Dream that you spoke high 
Till we live that Dream that you spoke high 
Till we win those Rights for everyone 
Till we win our Life for everyone 

Dr. King!       Dr. King!
All that's good comes from God 
And we can serve for you 
We're marching and striking and fighting for you 
Your shining, soulful, angry Light 
Still shines on good for everyone 

(F)
Dr. King! 
All of God 
And it's thanks to you 
Dr. King! 
All of good 
And it's thanks to you 
Dr. King! 
We all can serve 
And it's thanks to you 
Thank you     Thank you     Thank you

