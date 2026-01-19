(In January 2021 I wrote for my Flipping the Script blog on the donpaulwearerev.com site the piece that unfolds with images and links below. The piece then continued my Refusing ‘The Great Reset’ that had begun with emphatically rejecting mRNA ‘vaccines’. I edit somewhat it for our today, Jan 19 2026. You can. if you like, read its original here—https://donpaulwearerev.com/flipping-the-script/refusing-the-great-reset-dr.-king-for-president-2021

‘January 23, 2021



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shines onn our collective memory across the West, his example and energies ever brighter. I think.

That Dr. King may do more than shine--that his examples may act to guide us into actions--may be something to bear in mind and take up throughout this crucial year of 2021.

We may look to Dr. King’s actions and his precepts to counter Governments, Corporations and societies’ rush toward lockstep lockdowns that seem inimical to humanity. Dr. King may serve as a President-in-spirit and President-in-practice against the losses to liberty and potentiality that the whole body of societies have undergone since January 2020.



How has the West gone so far from freedoms so fast? How can six supranational Corporations of a more and more dominant technocracy (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tesla) have gained over one trillion Dollars in value in less than one year while tens of millions have lost their employment and even their family’s businesses? How can such inequality be? How can our cities’ homeless be so much increased and ignored while wealth at the very top of our economies balloons? How can we still be forced toward false ‘vaccines’ from false ‘science’ when so much of true information and solutions radiates through the Internet to us? How and why are we still accepting our herding toward obvious bondage and demise?



Dr. King saw and said so much in the 39 years of his life and the 15 years of his activism. He spoke for a genuinely “radical revolution” in American values.. He recognized that technology may empower all with tools for creativity, connection, and even compassion--but insisted that we must rapidly become “a person-oriented” instead of “a thing-oriented society.” (1)

He upheld the “dignity of labor.” (2)

He pointed to freedom as a universal aspiration and need for progress. (3)

He acted--as his peer and moral brother Malcolm X / Malik el Shabazz acted--as vigoursly as he could in accord with his beliefs.

His warmth and empathy embodied--and embodies--an exact and complete opposition to the devolution of our individual and collective gifts that’s prescribed by ‘The Great Reset’ of Dr. Klaus Schwab and non-Doctor Bill Gates of the World Economic Forum. (4)

Let’s consider, then, Dr. King and his life and words for guiding light in this year of widening censorship and more threatened freedoms. Dr. King and peers of his--not least, by far, his wife, Coretta--offer beautiful models for 2021.

Let King’s love, proven over many years and on many roads, rule. Let his love, his indignation and determination, and his desire to see each UNIQUE being among us FLOURISH, supplant the invasions of our bodies and choices presented by mandatory vaccinations and the Microsoft Technology Licensing Patent 060606 of April 22, 2020.

Let Dr. King’s work stand now as his life and words stand forever--for each individual’s right to free opportunity and destiny. Dr. King marches today because throughout his adult life he was always, courageously and indefatigably, marching.





”A radical revolution of values.”

Dr. King spoke on April 4, 1967 to about 3800 who had gathered in New York City’s Riverside Church. The speech was titled “Beyond Vietnam” by its co-author, U.S. Army veteran and Doctor of Philosophy Vincent Harding, because it was, Harding told Tavis Smiley, about more than getting out of Vietnam.

“This is a case of getting out of a certain frame of mind, of a way of thinking about ourselves and about the world,” Harding explained to Smiley in 2010. (5)



On April 4, 1967 King said: “We must rapidly begin ... the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society.” He spoke further like an accuser and a prophet then. “When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights, are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered.”

He said, too, then: “A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies....” He spoke of a whole path then. “One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed, so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life’s highway.”

Dr. King said, too, then: “A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth.... A true revolution of values will lay hands on the world order and say of war: “This way of settling differences is not just.” This business of burning human beings with napalm, of filling our nation’s homes with orphans and widows, of injecting poisonous drugs of hate into the veins of peoples normally humane, ... cannot be reconciled with wisdom, justice, and love.” (6)



“The Dignity of Labor” and “Somewhere I Read that the Greatness of America was the Right to Protest for Rights”

The next year, 1968, Dr. King spoke in Memphis, Tennessee at the Bishop Charles Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ.

The crowd of over 25,000 in Memphis on March 18 was the largest-ever indoor gathering for the movement that had come to be known as the ‘Civil Rights Struggle’ since its emergence in Montgomery, Alabama 13 years earlier. Late in 1967, December, King and colleagues had initiated the ‘Poor People’s Campaign‘ for universal, economic justice in December 1967. By March 1968, the Campaign included Chicano farm-workers, Kentucky and West Virginia mine-workers, the United Steel Workers, the Youth International Party, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, the American Federation of Teachers, ‘Native American and Puerto Rican activists’, the Highlander Folk School, ... (8)

The Poor People;s Campaign was itself the inclusive and most wide-reaching combination of organizations ever in the United States.

King’s subject on March 18 was ‘The Dignity of Labor‘. Memphis sanitation-workers were then five weeks into their Strike for better conditions and higher pay. Dr. King told his audience of workers and supporters in Elvis Presley’s home city: “You are doing many things here in this struggle. You are demanding that this city will respect the dignity of labor…. One day our society will come to respect the sanitation worker if it is to survive, for the person who picks up our garbage, in the ﬁnal analysis, is as significant as the physician, for if he doesn’t do his job, diseases are rampant. All labor has dignity.” (9)

Less than three weeks later in 1968—and one year to the day after “Beyond Vietnam”—Dr. King delivered the speech since known as “I Have Been to the Mountain-Top”. (10) You can read it whole on the website of the Union named the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

His venue was the Masonic Temple of Memphis.

He spoke of a Nation and of generations responding to duress and needs pressing upon them/us daily. Still, he would choose to live “in the second half of the 20th Century.” Yes: “the world is all messed up..The nation is sick. Trouble is in the land. Confusion all around.“ But: “only when it is dark enough, can you see the stars. And I see God working in this period of the twentieth century in a way that men, in some strange way, are responding — something is happening in our world. The masses of people are rising up. And wherever they are assembled today, whether they are in Johannesburg, South Africa; Nairobi, Kenya; Accra, Ghana; New York City; Atlanta, Georgia; Jackson, Mississippi; or Memphis, Tennessee — the cry is always the same — "We want to be free." “

Black people in the United States must remember their own wealth and power, King says. “Now the other thing we'll have to do is this: Always anchor our external direct action with the power of economic withdrawal. Now, we are poor people, individually, we are poor when you compare us with white society in America. We are poor. Never stop and forget that collectively, that means all of us together, collectively we are richer than all the nations in the world, with the exception of nine. Did you ever think about that? After you leave the United States, Soviet Russia, Great Britain, West Germany, France, and I could name the others, the Negro collectively is richer than most nations of the world. We have an annual income of more than thirty billion dollars a year, which is more than all of the exports of the United States, and more than the national budget of Canada. Did you know that? That's power right there, if we know how to pool it..”

All supposedly “poor” people carry together, with their simple mass of human beings, economic, moral and political power that can quickly become decisive, overwhelming, and victorious.

