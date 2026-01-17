"Dr. King (Shines On Good For Everyone)" Full song.

Stands the Human Being

Jan 17, 2026

Last year I posted “Dr. King […]” in several excerpts close to the National Celebration of his life. They received quite a lot of Downloads. This year I’ll begin with the full song, touched up again with DP Fine Tooth Combing in the Audacity software.

Listening, I appreciated again the creativity, skills and Soul of collaborators in this Track … that we recorded in March and April of 2015 (almost 11 years ago!) in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio of New Orleans. COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS leading in the pluses you brought, the intensity and artfulness you gave, and GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, ZACK KNEWSTUB, MATT CLARK, and RICK himself, all right there and driving along.

Credits--
Mario Abney, Trumpet 
Matt Clark, Banjo and Guitar 
Gene Harding, Drums-Set and Percussion
Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes 
Rick G. Nelson, Electric Bass
Don Paul, Vocal 
Cole Williams, Vocal 
Kaliq Woods, Clarinet 
Tom Worrell, Piano 

Produced by Don Paul 
Mixed by DP and Rick G. Nelson in 2015.

"DR. KING SHINES ON GOOD FOR EVERYONE"

(A) 
Dr. King       Dr. King 
Dr. King       Dr. King 

(B) 
Dr. King would never 
Let a family sleep outside 
Dr. King would never 
Dodge and duck and hide 
Dr. King would never 
Take a Dollar to be unkind 
Dr. King would never, 
Never not speak his mind 

(C) ((pick-up))                                                                                                                                  Dr. King from the Mountain-Top your voice sounds 
Dr. King you're the Drum-Major forever strong 
Dr. King you never left the righteous Road 
Dr, King you fought where you were called. 

(A) 
Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King 

(C) 
Dr. King you said all deserve a home 
Dr. King you said it's not about Skin-Tone 
Dr. King you said all Wars are for Banks 
Dr. King you would lift America and the world 
Dr. King from the Mountain-Top your voice sounds 
Dr. King your Justice leads us on and on 
Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light 
Still shines on good for everyone! 

For everyone      For everyone       For everyone 

(D)
Oh, Dr. King  
There's right and wrong 
And we march with you 
There's work for all 
And we strike for you 
There's freedom through justice 
And we fight for you 
Love creates, Hate negates 
All good Courage is God's grace 
The Time is always right 
To do what's right 
And all of Light and Love 
Are Gifts from God 

(E)
We're marching and striking and fighting for you 
Till we live that Dream that you spoke high 
Till we live that Dream that you spoke high 
Till we win those Rights for everyone 
Till we win our Life for everyone 

Dr. King!       Dr. King!
All that's good comes from God 
And we can serve for you 
We're marching and striking and fighting for you 
Your shining, soulful, angry Light 
Still shines on good for everyone 

(F)
Dr. King! 
All of God 
And it's thanks to you 
Dr. King! 
All of good 
And it's thanks to you 
Dr. King! 
We all can serve 
And it's thanks to you 
Thank you     Thank you     Thank you

