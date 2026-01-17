"Dr. King (Shines On Good For Everyone)" Full song.

Jan 17 2026

Last year I posted “Dr. King […]” in several excerpts close to the National Celebration of his life. They received quite a lot of Downloads. This year I’ll begin with the full song, touched up again with DP Fine Tooth Combing in the Audacity software.

Listening, I appreciated again the creativity, skills and Soul of collaborators in this Track … that we recorded in March and April of 2015 (almost 11 years ago!) in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio of New Orleans. COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS leading in the pluses you brought, the intensity and artfulness you gave, and GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, ZACK KNEWSTUB, MATT CLARK, and RICK himself, all right there and driving along.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Credits-- Mario Abney, Trumpet Matt Clark, Banjo and Guitar Gene Harding, Drums-Set and Percussion Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes Rick G. Nelson, Electric Bass Don Paul, Vocal Cole Williams, Vocal Kaliq Woods, Clarinet Tom Worrell, Piano Produced by Don Paul Mixed by DP and Rick G. Nelson in 2015.