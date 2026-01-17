"Dr. King (Shines On Good For Everyone)" Full song.

Jan 17 2026
Last year I posted “Dr. King […]” in several excerpts close to the National Celebration of his life. They received quite a lot of Downloads. This year I’ll begin with the full song, touched up again with DP Fine Tooth Combing in the Audacity software.
Listening, I appreciated again the creativity, skills and Soul of collaborators in this Track … that we recorded in March and April of 2015 (almost 11 years ago!) in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio of New Orleans. COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS leading in the pluses you brought, the intensity and artfulness you gave, and GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, ZACK KNEWSTUB, MATT CLARK, and RICK himself, all right there and driving along.
Credits-- Mario Abney, Trumpet Matt Clark, Banjo and Guitar Gene Harding, Drums-Set and Percussion Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes Rick G. Nelson, Electric Bass Don Paul, Vocal Cole Williams, Vocal Kaliq Woods, Clarinet Tom Worrell, Piano Produced by Don Paul Mixed by DP and Rick G. Nelson in 2015.
"DR. KING SHINES ON GOOD FOR EVERYONE" (A) Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King (B) Dr. King would never Let a family sleep outside Dr. King would never Dodge and duck and hide Dr. King would never Take a Dollar to be unkind Dr. King would never, Never not speak his mind (C) ((pick-up)) Dr. King from the Mountain-Top your voice sounds Dr. King you're the Drum-Major forever strong Dr. King you never left the righteous Road Dr, King you fought where you were called. (A) Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King (C) Dr. King you said all deserve a home Dr. King you said it's not about Skin-Tone Dr. King you said all Wars are for Banks Dr. King you would lift America and the world Dr. King from the Mountain-Top your voice sounds Dr. King your Justice leads us on and on Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light Still shines on good for everyone! For everyone For everyone For everyone (D) Oh, Dr. King There's right and wrong And we march with you There's work for all And we strike for you There's freedom through justice And we fight for you Love creates, Hate negates All good Courage is God's grace The Time is always right To do what's right And all of Light and Love Are Gifts from God (E) We're marching and striking and fighting for you Till we live that Dream that you spoke high Till we live that Dream that you spoke high Till we win those Rights for everyone Till we win our Life for everyone Dr. King! Dr. King! All that's good comes from God And we can serve for you We're marching and striking and fighting for you Your shining, soulful, angry Light Still shines on good for everyone (F) Dr. King! All of God And it's thanks to you Dr. King! All of good And it's thanks to you Dr. King! We all can serve And it's thanks to you Thank you Thank you Thank you