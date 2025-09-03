August 3, 2025

Halloo, NIGHT OWLS (in New Orleans and nearby Time-Zones)

First, thanks for the mighty response to ’Tim Green’!

This spoken poems had 180 Views in its first Day aboard the Stands the Human Being. Many viewed (heard) it two or three times. I’m very GLAD that it came across. Take its ‘Reach’ (Subsbstack term) as Testament to Tim Green and his legacies!

You can see a lot more of and from Tim on the donpaulwearerev.com Page that came out with the City of New Orleans’ fifth DAY in his honor, February of 2020, as again proclaimed by the City Council of New Orleans.

2018, another Day for Tim Green, and the WRBH Station for sightless listeners, benefited by TIM over three decades, named its Building after him. KIRK JOSEPH wrote: ‘One of the sweetest, giving, over-the-top talents. Tim was so dedicated, he would tried to walk to the moon.!

The clips above features: PETER GABRIEL thanking Tim after performance at Woodstock in 1994; MIKE DILLON and JAMES SINGLETON playing with Tim; and JOHNNY and DEBORAH VIDOCOVICH and ANDERS OSBORNE performing a Song (titled “Mr. Spaceman”, I believe) about Tim.

TODAY, 2:00 to 3:00 Central Daylight Time in this year 2025’s temperate and gracious transition from Summer into Autumn, the DPRAM band of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ALEXEY MARTI and me (Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons) performs in the Mint Theater of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, a Free Concert of One Hour, sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America and organized by Don Vappie.

The band is evolving. August 21 and 22 we structured and recorded four new Songs in the New Orleans Musicians Union’s Rehearsal Hall—“The Teachers In Heaven”, “The Sun Shines Through The Palms”, “Dear Dr., The Professors Are Calling”, and “We”re The Positive People’s Party.” All with Nice Spirit and Definite Changes and an Uplift through their Lyrics and Music.

This past Monday we worked out two pieces that we’ll perform today, ’Tim Green’ about the Saxophonist, Educator, Administrator and all-round Boon, and ‘Maybe You See Horses’ about the life-spans, persons and careers of KIDD JORDAN and HAMIET BLUIETT.

The Jazz Foundation of America and its Director of Operations, PETR VERNER, stepped up to aid circumstances after Tim’s sudden passing in August 2014. Help to Tim’s relatives, funds to memorialize and celebrate his contributions. Those weeks let me get to know Roger and Kirk, former bandmates of Tim’s, more closely, and led to … DPRAM.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum hosted our ‘Honoring the Kidd’ concert of November 1, 2019. Roger and Kirk, HERLIN RILEY on Drums-Set, CARL LEBLANC on Banjo and Guitar, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR. on Piano, and MARLON JORDAN on Trumpet, KENT JORDAN on Clarinet, and STEPHANIE JORDAN, Singer, were the Line-Up that memorable night. RACHEL JORDAN and her Violin has to miss that concert due to illiness. Thanks to the NOJM and to RANDY FERTEL and an Anonymous Donor for funding it to JACKIE HARRIS for the Jazz Camp!

Appreciations of Kidd on the Sticking Up For Children website are HERE.

35 or so years before 2019, Kidd had assisted into Europe the young Dirty Dozen Brass Band of Roger, Kirk, Kirk’s brother Charles, Gregory Davis, Kevin Harris, Benny Jones and several MORE, and they’d combined on “Kidd Jordan’s Second-Line.”

Today will be SPECIAL, as creatons close to the heart tend to be. We’ll play five Tracks from LOUISIANA STORIES between ‘Tim Green’ and ‘Maybe You See Horses’—“Get Your JAM On!” and the album’s first four of “Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights”, “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home”, ‘Marsha’s’ and ‘Jack Groves’.

See you there, one way or another, live at the Mint or via video online at the NOJM website HERE!